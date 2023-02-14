Post misrepresents videos filmed during pandemic

CLAIM: A video compilation, which includes clips appearing to show people in personal protective equipment posing for photos and someone in a body bag smoking a cigarette, shows that the COVID-19 pandemic was “faked.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The post misrepresents scenes from media reports, commercial projects and protests.

THE FACTS: A video circulating on Twitter that has racked up more than 2 million views misrepresents several clips that were filmed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The videos appear to show body bags that don’t contain real dead bodies, and people in PPE posing for cameras, alongside the suggestion that this shows the media falsifying the impacts of the virus.

“This is how they faked the pandemic. It was all a theater,” reads the caption on a popular tweet sharing the compilation.

But the compilation strips the scenes of context.

The video initially shows an image of black bags that appear to contain bodies lined up on the ground, while someone in the background can be seen carrying one away with relative ease. But the scene was never supposed to depict real bodies. The image, published by the European Pressphoto agency, shows a symbolic funeral procession on May 28, 2020, in Miami, which was held to protest the economy reopening following COVID-19 lockdowns.

Another clip appearing to show body bags being moved around like they barely weigh a thing is actually a clip of a student protest demanding COVID-19 vaccines outside of Hospital Clinico Universitario in Caracas, Venezuela on April 6, 2021. Protesters filled black bags with paper to represent people who died from the virus. Multiple local media outlets posted similar videos of the protest, and captured a banner reading: “430 Deaths. Vaccines Now!”

A clip of two people in PPE posing for photos in front of a yellow ambulance was taken while reporters for NRC, a newspaper in the Netherlands, were following paramedics for a feature story published on March 4, 2021 on how the pandemic has affected their jobs. The video shows Hans Schuitmaker and Annemiek Valen, two Dutch paramedics putting on their gear. An image posted by the newspaper captured the two paramedics at the same scene.

Some clips featured in the post also show the filming of music videos and ads.

One shows a man in a black bag smoking while seemingly surrounded by body bags in a truck, which was taken from behind-the-scenes footage of the music video for Russian rapper Husky’s song “Never Ever,” as the AP explained when this clip was misrepresented in the past. Scenes of the bags in the truck and the surrounding buildings in the false Twitter post match those in the music video, which was posted to YouTube in September 2020.

Another clip in the compilation appears to show a camera crew directing hospital workers wearing white PPE. But that is because the footage is of a production crew directing an ad for Shamir Medical Center, a hospital in Israel. The clip depicts the people in PPE pushing a patient and the same shot can be seen in the ad, which was published on YouTube in March 2021.

The last clip captures Brazilian media outlet Folha Vitoria filming a video report published in March 2021 about the daily life of gravediggers during the pandemic. In the video, reporter Marla Bermudes and her team are standing near an open grave in a cemetery. At the time, an observer had filmed the crew from afar and accused the media outlet of simulating fake burials. The media outlet addressed the video and said in a statement that the claim was false.

Bermudes said in a statement that they were filming the gravedigger’s work and that the grave was already open, not at her team’s request.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.