Video of parachute jumpers in Egypt mischaracterized as Hamas paratroopers during Israel attack

CLAIM: A video shows Hamas fighters parachuting onto a sports field before attacking Israeli citizens during the group’s surprise attack on Israel.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The footage shows parachute jumpers in Cairo, Egypt, and has been online since at least September.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing videos they claim capture the frightening moments when Hamas fighters invaded Israel from the sky as part of a bloody attack carried out early Saturday morning.

Many are sharing videos showing people strapped to multi-colored parachutes descending onto a crowded sports field complex filled with children and families, many in red sports jerseys.

“Hamas paraglided amongst Israeli citizens and proceeded to massacre them,” the text on the video clip reads.

One post sharing the video on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, had been reposted more than 2,800 times as of Monday. A version on TikTok had been viewed more than 38,000 times.

While Hamas did employ paragliders to get some fighters across the border between Gaza and southern Israel, the video does not show Israel. It has been online since at least Sept. 27, when it was posted to TikTok with the location tag “Egypt.”

Details of the video also point to Egypt as the location — a person is wearing a blue shirt that reads “El Nasr SC” on the back, the name of a sporting club in northeastern Cairo whose teams wear blue and red.

Images of the club on Google Maps match the scene of the video — as well as several other clips of the event from the same TikTok user — with both showing a bright blue fence around a sporting ground next to a paved area with green and blue plastic seats.

The parachuters land on a larger soccer pitch surrounded by tall field lights. The field matches photos posted to the club’s Facebook page and footage of its soccer team’s matches, including a distinctive red building with a blue fence on top at one end that can be seen in the TikTok clip at around 19 seconds.

Other TikTok users shared footage of a similar scene around the same time, with “El Nasr” in the caption in Arabic.

The crowd of onlookers also doesn’t seem distressed by the arrival of the parachuters, as one might expect if they were an invading force. In fact, many women and children are seen running towards them, phones in hand taking videos and photos of the aerial display.

What’s more, the scores of people seen descending from the skies in the video are hooked up to traditional parachutes, not motorized paragliders, as many of the posts claim.

Another video from Egypt was also misleadingly shared in social media posts written in Spanish and English, with claims it also showed Hamas paratroopers.

One post in Spanish, for example, claimed it showed a Palestinian unit called the “Falcon Squadron” utilizing motorized paragliders. It actually shows parachute jumpers landing in the same busy area northeast of central Cairo as the sports club clips. An Egyptian military academy can be seen in the foreground.

___

