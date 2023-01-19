‘Brought to you by Pfizer’ video is false, edited to deceive

Vials with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine are seen in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, The Associated Press reported on a deceptively edited video falsely suggesting TV presenters collapsed as a result of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

CLAIM: A video shows various TV presenters from shows sponsored by Pfizer collapsing on camera due to side effects from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This video is deceptively edited to suggest the TV presenters collapsed because of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but The Associated Press has previously reported that those featured in the video collapsed for other reasons. COVID-19 vaccines are not causing a large number of people to collapse in routine settings, medical experts say.

THE FACTS: A video played more than 27,000 times on Facebook this week paints the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as dangerous by editing together clips of newscasters collapsing with a repetitive voiceover saying “brought to you by Pfizer.”

The video, which also features an overlay image of a skull, makes it appear that many individuals publicly collapsed or experienced medical emergencies as a result of vaccination.

However, the majority of those featured in the clips have clarified that they fell ill for various unrelated reasons, including genetic health issues, failure to eat enough, and a physical reaction to pain. The AP previously reported on a similar montage featuring most of the same clips.

For example, one clip in the mashup features a clip of Brazilian presenter Rafael Silva fainting while reporting for TV Alterosa on Jan. 3, 2022. The network said in a Facebook livestream that the incident was not related to the vaccine, and Silva revealed on his Instagram account and in an interview with the AP that he has a congenital heart defect.

Pre-existing conditions were at play in multiple cases featured in the video. For a clip of German reporter Clara Pfeffer of the NTV morning program “Frühstart” on Feb. 15, 2022, for example, a network spokesman directed the AP to a local fact-check explaining she had hypoglycemia.

Another clip shows CTV reporter Jessica Robb experiencing a medical episode earlier this month while reporting on air. Robb said in a statement that the “situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine,” and that her understanding of her own medical background gave her a reasonable explanation for what happened.

The mashup video was edited to add in introductions to various unrelated TV news programs that were at one point sponsored by Pfizer, but many of the introductions are years old and predate the pandemic. The presenters shown in the compilation also do not work for the programs whose introductions are featured.

The video also used other manipulated clips to promote an anti-vaccine agenda. For example, a clip of a child crying while getting a shot was added to footage of a 2021 CNN town hall discussing vaccines with “Sesame Street” muppets. The original video featured CNN journalist Erica Hill in place of the crying child.

The compilation comes as dozens of similar videos have surged online in recent weeks, in part because of a debunked film that peddled vaccine misinformation.

Even as social media posts have blamed vaccines for cardiac arrests, heart attacks and deaths, cardiologists have told the AP that research doesn’t support claims that COVID-19 vaccination increases the risk of these events. Instead, medical experts urge people to get the shots to prevent serious coronavirus symptoms.

