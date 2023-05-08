Photo shows Central American migrants in 2018, not 2023 ‘invasion’

CLAIM: An aerial picture of migrants crossing a bridge, some holding flags, shows an “invasion” of the U.S. that was “authorized” by President Joe Biden.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The image in question, which shows Central American migrants traveling in Mexico toward the U.S., was taken in 2018.

THE FACTS: The U.S. is facing a surge of migrants at the southern border as the country prepares for the end of a policy linked to the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed officials to quickly expel many migrants, as The Associated Press has reported.

But widespread social media posts are erroneously suggesting a years-old picture depicts present-day migrants being allowed to enter the U.S. by the Biden administration.

“This invasion of the US is authorized by @JoeBiden’s @WhiteHouse and being supported by @SenSchumer @SpeakerPelosi and the @TheDemocrats @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems,” reads one tweet that had been retweeted more than 5,600 times as of Monday. “Who is going to financially support these people? The American taxpayer!”

The tweet includes an aerial view picture of migrants crossing a bridge, some holding flags — including the Mexican flag — with a mountain in the background.

In reality, a reverse image search shows the image was published by media outlets in 2018.

The picture was taken by a photographer for the news organization Agence France-Presse on Oct. 27, 2018, and shows migrants in southern Mexico heading in a caravan to the U.S.

The AP captured similar photos of the caravan that day.

