Photos don’t show World Cup locker room littered by Japan

CLAIM: Images showing a litter-strewn room are of “Japan’s dressing room after Costa Rica match” in this year’s World Cup.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The photos date back to March, reverse image searches show, and were alleged to show a locker room in Palermo used by Italy’s team. Representatives for the team reportedly apologized at the time, but also contended the condition in the photos was worse than when the team left the room.

THE FACTS: Social media users are misrepresenting old images to falsely claim Japan’s soccer team trashed a locker room following its Sunday match against Costa Rica. In reality, Japanese players are known to leave their dressing room tidy by hanging up towels and cleaning the floor.

“Japan’s dressing room after Costa Rica match,” a meme shared on Facebook claims.

The post includes three photos from a locker room with wooden benches, and shows plastic bottles and wrappers and other garbage spilling over a trash bin and strewn about the room.

But reverse images show the photos are months old, not from the World Cup.

The images appeared on social media and in news stories in March. News outlets reported at the time that the images showed a locker room after Italy was defeated by North Macedonia. That loss disqualified Italy for the World Cup.

Football Italia reported that Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci apologized after images of the dressing room appeared online, as did the team’s communications chief, Paolo Corbi — though Corbi maintained the condition seen in the images was not exactly how the team left it.

Italy’s Twitter account on March 24 posted a photo of the locker room ahead of that match, which shows the same wooden benches, tiled floor and pink wall seen in the images now circulating.

FIFA in a Nov. 23 tweet shared a photo of Japan’s locker room in Qatar following the team’s win against Germany. The organization called the room “Spotless.”

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.