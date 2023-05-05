No, owls can’t sit ‘criss cross, applesauce’

CLAIM: A widespread photo of an owl resting on a blue pad shows that the birds can sit with their legs crossed like humans.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Ornithologists say owls can’t cross their legs in such a way because of their anatomy and that the photo being passed around is essentially an illusion. The photo was originally posted online in 2020 with a caption noting that the owl’s legs aren’t actually crossed.

THE FACTS: A misconception about owls is spreading its wings online, giving users a fun factoid that doesn’t stand up.

“I just found out owls can sit criss cross applesauce!!” reads a Wednesday tweet shared more than 16,000 times. The tweet includes a photo of an owl that, on first appearance, seems to be crossing its legs.

Searches show the same image and claim have cropped up online for several years.

But experts say the assertion is twisting the facts.

“Crossing their legs the way a human would cross their legs, where they put one knee over another, is not actually possible for them because the belly is in the way,” said Margaret Rubega, Connecticut State Ornithologist and a professor at the University of Connecticut.

Owls’ knees and thighs are actually higher up in the body, covered by feathers, and what some people might think looks like a backwards-pointing knee lower down is actually their heel, Rubega explained in an interview.

“They can’t really cross their legs,” agreed Kevin McGowan, an ornithologist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which offers the public an interactive bird anatomy feature.

McGowan said the owl in the photo, a Eurasian eagle-owl, shows the talons of two feet that go straight back. But feathers above the talons and sticking out to the sides are positioned in such a way that they look like legs, giving the false impression that the owl is sitting cross-legged.

“It’s just the feather, it’s not the leg,” he added.

Owls also don’t normally sit on a flat surface as seen in the photo, experts said. Instead, they’d use their talons to perch on a branch.

The image appears to have been first shared on an Instagram account dedicated to an owl, named Garu, in April 2020. The caption states that the owl looks like it has its legs crossed, but they’re not. Other photos on the account show the bird with its feet in a similar position, but without the feathers creatingthe illusion.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.