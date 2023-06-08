Image of Pride event attendee altered to include comment about transgender children

CLAIM: Photo shows a participant at a Pride event wearing a T-shirt with the words “trans kids are sexy.”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered image. The photo was digitally manipulated to change the T-shirt. The original image shows the individual was wearing a plain white T-shirt.

THE FACTS: As the LGBTQ+ community and allies mark Pride month, social media users are sharing misrepresentations relating to the weeks-long celebration.

One image shared on Instagram and other platforms in recent days is purporting to show an attendee at a Pride event wearing a shirt that says “trans kids are sexy.” The individual is also wearing sunglasses and a rainbow wristband.

But the photo has been digitally manipulated.

Searches show the original image was published by The Desert Sun, a newspaper in California, in 2021, and that the person in the photo was wearing a plain white T-shirt.

“The Desert Flaggers perform along Palm Canyon Drive during the Palm Springs Pride Parade in downtown Palm Springs, Calif., on November 7, 2021,” reads the caption on the image.

