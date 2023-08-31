A photo shows Georgia officers greeting Trump. But it wasn’t during his booking this month

CLAIM: A picture shows former President Donald Trump being greeted by applauding police officers as he was booked in Georgia following his indictment in that state.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. That photo was indeed taken in Georgia but at an airport in June, two months before he was indicted over his actions following the 2020 election.

THE FACTS: Days after Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia earlier this month over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, the former president surrendered in Atlanta, where he posed for a mug shot and was released on $200,000 bond.

But a post circulating on social media is falsely claiming to show a photo of Trump being greeted by a group of cheering officers as he was getting booked.

“Who else walks in to get booked, but yet has all the officers applauding him, that had to be serious slap to Willis’s face, you will not see this on the news, God bless each and everyone of these officers..” reads the post shared on Facebook, referring to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose office brought the case.

The image shows Trump from behind, approaching the officers, who appear to be clapping in front of a blue wall.

But reverse image searches show that photo has been online since June 10, when Trump’s presidential campaign posted the photo to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. That was more than two months before he was booked in Atlanta.

The former president spoke that day at Republican state conventions in Columbus, Georgia, as well in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Publicly available images, such as one from the Washington Post, show Trump walking near some of the same officers and the same blue wall at the Columbus Airport.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also posted a photo on Instagram on June 10 showing the lawmaker posing with the same officers. The caption said: “Thank you to the FANTASTIC Columbus, GA police officers who escorted President Trump, myself, and the motorcade today on incredible Harleys!”

On Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty in the Georgia case.

