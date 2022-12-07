Parody account, not Planned Parenthood, posted white privilege tweet

CLAIM: Planned Parenthood Federation of America tweeted that if you want to use your white privilege to do good, you can donate to the organization with a specific request that it be used to help minority groups access abortion.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This tweet originated as satire, from an account impersonating Planned Parenthood. The organization confirmed the tweet wasn’t genuine and said the account’s tweets “do not reflect Planned Parenthood’s values.”

THE FACTS: The tweet posted Nov. 29 asked Twitter users if they were Caucasian and wanted to use their white privilege “to do good.”

“If you visit our website, you can add a note to your donation that specifically requests that your donations are used to help minority groups access abortion,” it read. “Show that you care on this Giving Tuesday.”

The tweet was shared as an image on Instagram and Facebook this week, with users criticizing Planned Parenthood as racist for encouraging white people to help minorities get abortions.

However, the tweet was posted by an impersonator of the reproductive health provider and abortion advocacy organization, not Planned Parenthood itself.

Planned Parenthood’s Twitter username is @PPFA, while the user who posted the tweet used the handle “@PP_ofAmerica.”

A search of internet archives found that the latter account identified itself as an impersonator in its bio, which read, “Parody. Yeah yeah, I know. What I said was way too close to the truth. It’s hard to tell the difference. Blah blah. You were bamboozled lmao.”

The account’s bio cited its location as Not Planned Parenthood. Its profile picture also included an emoji of a baby in place of the registered trademark symbol in the real Planned Parenthood account’s profile picture.

A notice has been added to the account’s page saying it has been suspended for violating Twitter’s rules.

Melanie Roussell Newman, Planned Parenthood’s senior vice president of communications and culture, responded to the parody account’s tweets in an emailed response.

“The messages posted from this fake social media account are not affiliated with the organization and do not reflect Planned Parenthood’s values,” Newman said. “This account is part of a concerted effort to perpetuate abortion stigma and spread misinformation about Planned Parenthood patients, services, and values.”

Newman added that Planned Parenthood “believes in the fundamental freedom of all people to control their own bodies, their lives, and their futures.”

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.