Experts say toxic pesticide DDT not linked to polio

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 1954 file photo, Dr. Jonas Salk, developer of the polio vaccine, holds a rack of test tubes in his lab in Pittsburgh, Pa. The disease polio, and its symptoms, are caused by the polio virus, not the toxic pesticide DDT as falsely claimed online. Experts say polio vaccines are credited with eradicating the disease in the U.S. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 1954 file photo, Dr. Jonas Salk, developer of the polio vaccine, holds a rack of test tubes in his lab in Pittsburgh, Pa. The disease polio, and its symptoms, are caused by the polio virus, not the toxic pesticide DDT as falsely claimed online. Experts say polio vaccines are credited with eradicating the disease in the U.S. (AP Photo/File)

CLAIM: Polio stopped spreading when the pesticide DDT stopped being used, not when vaccines for the virus were introduced.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Polio vaccines are credited with ending epidemics of the disease in the U.S., and helping curb most cases globally, several medical experts confirmed to The Associated Press. The disease and its side effects, including paralysis, have been widely demonstrated to be caused by the polio virus, not a pesticide, the experts said.

THE FACTS: Social media users are misidentifying the cause of the viral disease polio, suggesting that a toxic agricultural pesticide is linked to the illness while undermining the role that vaccines played in combating it.

One post shared on Instagram shows several photos of people being sprayed with a substance. Text over the images says “Polio stopped when they stopped dowsing the population with DDT, not some injection.”

“Polio wasnt some single strain virus eradicated by a miracle vaxx,” the post’s caption reads. “It was pesticides like Lead Arsenate and its more lethal replacement DDT that lead to lower spine lesions through the gut.”

But medical experts who study the disease say there’s no truth to this claim.

“Polio vaccines (both injectable and orally-administered) are the singular reason for the decline in the incidence of paralytic polio both here in the United States and across the globe,” said Dr. Olakunle Alonge, a professor in the Department of International Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The viral disease, which mostly affected children, was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases. It can be spread person to person through contaminated water and sometimes through respiratory droplets. While some people exhibit flu-like symptoms, or no symptoms at all, severe cases can invade the spinal cord and cause paralysis. Annual outbreaks of the disease in the 1900s caused thousands of cases of paralysis.

Vaccines became available starting in 1955, and a national vaccination campaign cut the annual number of U.S. cases to fewer than 10 in the 1970s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 1979, polio was declared eliminated in the U.S., meaning there was no longer routine spread.

That’s because of the wide administration of vaccines to fight the disease, emphasized Rosemary Rochford, a professor of immunology and microbiology who is the co-director of the University of Colorado medical school’s climate and health program.

“The polio vaccine was directly responsible for the elimination of polio in the US,” she wrote in an email to the AP.

Meanwhile, DDT is an agricultural insecticide that was commonly used in the mid 1900s. It was banned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1972 amid concerns about its adverse effect on the environment and its persistence in the food chain. It is also considered a possible carcinogen by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While historical accounts show that DDT was in some cases sprayed in towns in a misguided attempt to prevent the spread of the polio virus, this campaign was not effective.

“Polio the disease is caused by the polio virus,” Rochford wrote in an email to the AP. “DDT is a pesticide, so not clear how a pesticide could cause a viral infection. There is no mechanism that I know of that would have a pesticide cause an outbreak of polio.”

Dr. Walter A. Orenstein, an infectious diseases professor and associate director of Emory University’s vaccine center, also confirmed that polio virus is the established cause of the disease.

Alonge said the “misinformation” might be linked to some research that showed DDT may be associated with neurological effects, including leg paralysis, among those chronically exposed to high levels of the toxin. However, Alonge clarified that the paralysis caused by polio and the paralysis potentially caused by the pesticide are distinct and caused by different mechanisms.

“The epidemiology and pattern of such disease is different from paralytic polio,” he said.

Alonge pointed out that those affected by paralysis from chronic DDT exposure didn’t match up with the population most affected by polio, either. Complications from DDT mainly affect farm workers, he said, not children in the general population.

While polio is considered eradicated in the U.S. and several other regions, cases occasionally crop up, particularly among those who have traveled internationally. For example, last August, the virus was detected in New York City wastewater. Polio is still considered endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to the CDC.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.