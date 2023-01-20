Fake tweet about ‘whiteness’ attributed to Black lawmaker

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign rally in support of the statewide Massachusetts Democratic ticket, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Boston. On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, The Associated Press reported on social media posts falsely claiming Pressley tweeted that IQ is a “measure of whiteness.” (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

CLAIM: U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley tweeted that IQ is a “measure of whiteness.”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A spokesperson for the Boston Democrat says the phrase was never tweeted from her account. A review of Pressley’s Twitter feed and archived versions of it maintained by watchdog groups also didn’t turn up such a phrase.

THE FACTS: Social media users this week are sharing what appears to be a screenshot of a racially-tinged tweet from the prominent Black lawmaker.

The grainy, low quality screenshot purports to show a tweet from Pressley’s personal account from the morning of June 15, 2021.

“IQ is a measure of whiteness,” reads the tweet, which was purportedly liked or shared more than 114,000 times.

“Did she really say this?” wrote one Twitter user who shared the screenshot in a post that’s been liked or shared nearly 20,000 times as of Friday.

“Yeppers, it’s a real tweet! So ANY person of color if your IQ is high then you are white!” wrote a user on Facebook who also shared the fake image.

But a review of Pressley’s Twitter feed going back to June 2021 didn’t turn up such a phrase.

Older versions of her feed saved on the online tool the Wayback Machine as well as a review of deleted tweets saved by Polititweet and ProPublica’s Politwoops, which both monitor the Twitter accounts of public officials, also show she posted no such comment.

Mae Eldahshoury, the congressman’s deputy communications director, confirmed on Friday that the tweet isn’t real.

“No,” she wrote in an email. “Rep. Pressley never tweeted this.”

Pressley was first elected to Congress in 2018, upsetting a long serving Democratic lawmaker to become the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts.

She’s also part of an outspoken group of young liberal lawmakers nicknamed “The Squad” that includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York.

