Scientists can not predict earthquakes

CLAIM: It is possible to predict earthquakes.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Earthquakes can’t be predicted, experts say. Scientists do calculate the probability that earthquakes will occur in various regions and early warning systems can detect earthquakes that have already started. But there is no way to accurately predict where and when earthquakes will take place.

THE FACTS: Supposed “predictions” of forthcoming earthquakes routinely circulate on social media, with posts suggesting that they are scientifically sound.

For instance, one Facebook user wrote Wednesday: “URGENT: A WARNING has been issued for a major earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.0 or above, likely to occur in the San Francisco Bay area on May 1 or May 2.”

But no scientific or government agencies have issued any such warning, and predicting an earthquake is impossible, as experts previously told The Associated Press . No scientists have ever predicted a major earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“There’s no science, magic, or wizardry right now that exists that makes one able to predict an earthquake within a certain window,” said Michel Bruneau, a professor at the University at Buffalo and an expert in earthquake engineering. “Currently, scientists cannot predict earthquakes on a precise date.”

“We don’t understand some fundamental physics of earthquakes,” said Egill Hauksson, a research professor of geophysics at the California Institute of Technology. “Telling the time when an earthquake will happen has not been possible so far.”

Scientists do estimate the probability that earthquakes will occur in specific regions during certain time frames, according to the USGS.

“You can still do averages. You can still run statistics,” Bruneau said. “You can say, what’s the return period between small, medium and large earthquakes, and then run statistical analysis through all of that.”

Earthquake early warning systems are operational in some U.S. states and several other countries, including Mexico, Japan, Turkey, Italy, and Taiwan, according to the USGS. These systems quickly detect earthquakes and track them to provide warnings of ground shaking. The “seconds to tens of seconds of advance warning” provided by the systems can prompt people to protect life and property from shaking, but these warnings are not predictions.

“Scientists have tried every possible method to try to predict earthquakes,” Bruneau said. “Nobody has been able to crack it and make a credible prediction.”

