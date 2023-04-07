Plan B pills are not hidden in home pregnancy tests

CLAIM: Home pregnancy tests contain Plan B pills.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The small discs found inside home pregnancy tests are desiccant tablets used to absorb moisture, not emergency contraceptive medication.

THE FACTS: This oft-repeated falsehood has resurfaced in recent days in a popular Facebook video, which claims to show Plan B One-Step, also known as the morning after pill, popping out of home pregnancy tests.

The video begins with a close-up shot of someone’s hand opening a test to reveal a small orange disc inside its plastic exterior. “Plan B inside pregnancy test,” a caption on the video reads. A teenager then appears on screen and opens a First Response pregnancy test, which contains two small, white discs. “As you guys can see, there’s actually a pill inside,” he says. “That’s crazy.”

As of Friday, the video had received approximately 2,500 likes.

But these discs are not Plan B pills. They are desiccant tablets, which absorb moisture in the pregnancy tests and extend their shelf life.

Clearblue, a company that sells home pregnancy tests, addresses such erroneous claims on its website, stating: “We are aware of videos circulating about Clearblue pregnancy tests and the tablet found inside. Clearblue pregnancy tests do NOT contain Plan B. All our tests contain a small desiccant tablet which is included to absorb moisture and should not be eaten.”

First Response also warns on its website that the company’s tests contain desiccant discs, which are not for consumption.

Additionally, Plan B would not work for someone who is already pregnant. It is an emergency contraceptive that can be taken to prevent a pregnancy before it starts. The pill does this by delaying the release of an egg from the ovary so that it is not there to meet the sperm, similar to birth control pills, according to the Food and Drug Administration. It can be taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex.

Abortion pills, by contrast, end a pregnancy after a fertilized egg has implanted in the lining of a woman’s uterus.

