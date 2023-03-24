Air fryers don’t emit harmful radiation, despite claims

CLAIM: Air fryers emit a dangerous electromagnetic field that can harm a person’s DNA and cells.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Experts and appliance companies say the fryers don’t use radiation to heat food, as a microwave would. Instead, it rapidly generates radiant heat that an internal fan then circulates around the food, much like in a typical convection oven.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a video that purports to show an air fryer emitting a dangerously strong electromagnetic field, or radiation.

In the brief clip, a man in a kitchen scans an air fryer with a handheld, electromagnetic field meter and takes a series of measurements.

“So you like using air fryers, so did I,” the man says, his comments also appearing as text on the video. “Until I found out what the magnetic field that kicks off can do to your DNA. Ready to have your mind blown now.”

When the fryer is turned off, the meter doesn’t register any readings. But when the appliance is switched on, the numbers on the meter quickly spike and its screen lights up red.

“Oh god we’re cooking our food in that?” he says. “And then we’re eating that food?”

But air fryer manufacturers and other experts say there’s no cause for alarm: the popular countertop appliances don’t produce an electromagnetic field capable of the lasting damage suggested in the posts.

Blaine Chronik, a physics professor at Western University in Ontario, Canada who specializes in applied electromagnetics, says the instrument used in the video measures relatively low level electromagnetic fields and can be easily set off.

“Hold that meter next to most electrical appliances and it would show that level,” he wrote in an email. “And if you put it near say an induction cook-top, it would max out by orders of magnitude.”

Chronik also noted that a 2020 study cited in the video, which looked at the effect of magnetic fields on DNA, dealt with magnetic fields “over 10,000 times higher than the maximum magnetic field detectable by the meter” used in the now viral video.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission declined to directly address the claims, instead referring the AP to its recall database , which showed at least three recalls of air fryers in recent years, including more than two million recalled last year due to a fire risk. None of the recalls dealt with elevated radiation levels.

Jeff Campbell, who runs Kitchen Appliance HQ and other related food and cooking websites, agreed that most common appliances give off extremely low levels of electromagnetic radiation.

The Texas resident, who has written about air fryers, including the radiation concerns, suggested the false claims are rooted in a misunderstanding of how the appliances work.

At their core, the air fryers are mini-convection ovens, he explained. They quickly circulate hot air around food, allowing users to make meals that are crispier while using less oil than the traditional deep-fryer.

But the “radiant heat” generated by the appliances isn’t the same as actual radiation, Campbell stressed.

“We’re just talking about a conventional heat source and a circulating fan,” he wrote in an email. “Their video is completely baseless and devoid of any scientific evidence, and based purely on a misconception.”

Makers of some of the most popular brands addressed the claims in a similar fashion.

“Magnetic radiation is found in microwaves and radio waves,” Instant Brands Inc., which makes a line of air fryers and other kitchen appliances, responded in an emailed statement. “Air fryers operate very similar to an electric oven, with a standard coil heating element and a fan.”

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.