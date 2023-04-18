Root canals don’t cause heart attacks, experts say

CLAIM: The No. 1 cause of heart attacks is a tooth treated for a root canal.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There’s no credible scientific evidence that having a root canal can cause a heart attack, according to endodontists. Cardiologists confirm this as well, explaining that heart attacks are most commonly caused by coronary artery disease, which can result from poor control of cholesterol, blood pressure, obesity and other risk factors.

THE FACTS: Social media posts claiming there’s a causal link between root canal treatments and heart attacks are perpetuating a century-old myth that both cardiologists and dental specialists say is false.

The claims, which amassed thousands of likes on Facebook this week, were made in a video featuring a narrator who says “the No. 1 cause of heart attack is a root canal treated tooth, plain and simple, not correlation, not link, cause and effect.”

The video references a 2019 documentary called “Root Cause,” which argues root canals are linked to several medical issues.

But “there’s no scientific evidence to suggest that root canals are linked to heart attacks or other diseases such as cancer,” according to Dr. Michael Reddy, dean of the school of dentistry at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Stefan Zweig, president of the American Association of Endodontists, agreed, saying, “There is no credible evidence that having root canal therapy can cause a heart attack. There is absolutely no truth to this statement.”

The false claim stems from 1920s research that “has since been disproved through controlled research studies,” Reddy said.

A researcher at the time believed bacteria stuck in dentinal tubules during root canal treatment could “leak,” causing disease in other parts of the body, according to the American Association of Endodontists. As a result, he advocated for the infected teeth to be removed, rather than repaired and preserved with a root canal procedure.

However, his research techniques were quickly criticized and were disproved by better-designed studies in the 1930s, according to the AAE. The Journal of the American Dental Association later reviewed and further discredited the 1920s research.

Root canal treatments – which involve removing inflamed or infected tissue from inside the tooth, cleaning the space and filling it to prevent bacteria from re-entering – help the mouth get rid of an infection. They don’t cause infection, Reddy said.

These procedures are safe while allowing the patient to keep their tooth, Zweig said.

“There are approximately 20 million root canals performed in the United States each year,” he said. “And although there is some evidence that poor oral health in general can affect a person’s overall health, there is no sound evidence to support that root canals cause any other health problem.”

Cardiologists confirmed there’s no link between root canal treatments and heart attacks.

“That’s a myth, that’s a legend,” said Dr. Matthew Martinez, director of sports cardiology at Atlantic Health System in Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.

Instead, he said, heart attacks result from a blockage in a coronary artery.

Coronary artery disease most often causes such a blockage. That frequently results from poor control of risk factors such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, obesity and sedentary lifestyle, he said.

The “Root Cause” documentary cited in the post was publicly criticized in 2019 by American Association of Endodontists, the American Dental Association and the American Association for Dental Research, which wrote to Netflix that its central claim had been “disproven by decades’ worth of peer-reviewed, scientific evidence.”

The streaming platform later removed the film from its library.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.