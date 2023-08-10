Posts mislead on clinical trial deaths to suggest new RSV drug for babies isn’t safe

CLAIM: Federal officials are recommending a new shot against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, even though 12 babies died during clinical trials.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. A dozen babies out of the thousands involved in the trials did die, many of them months after receiving the drug. But experts say there’s no indication that the drug, delivered by injection, caused the deaths. Many of the babies had existing comorbidities and one death was attributed to a car accident. And in the trials that involved both the drug and a placebo, the rate of death among the two groups was the same.

THE FACTS: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended babies receive a new shot to help protect them from RSV, a virus that is a cold-like nuisance for most healthy people but that can be dangerous for the very young and elderly. The move followed the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug, a lab-made antibody called nirsevimab developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi that will be sold under the brand name Beyfortus.

For health officials, the new drug helps to fill a void: There’s no RSV vaccine currently available for babies and about 58,000 children younger than 5 are hospitalized with the virus annually in the U.S. while several hundred die.

But a screenshot of a headline being shared on social media with no further context is suggesting that the clinical trials show the new intervention isn’t safe.

“Despite 12 Deaths During Clinical Trials, CDC Signs Off on RSV Shots for Newborns,” reads the headline in the posts. The headline comes from the website of Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group founded by now-presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

It’s accurate that some babies among the thousands enrolled in the clinical trials for the drug died. But experts note that investigators didn’t link the deaths to the drug and that deaths occurred among both babies that received the medication as well as those that didn’t.

Dr. John Williams, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, told The Associated Press that, as with all clinical trials, negative events experienced by participants are recorded even if they’re clearly unrelated to the treatment being studied. In this case, he said in an email after looking at the data, “the deaths all look clearly not related.”

An FDA briefing document reports that 11 babies who received the shots died; another who died had received an existing RSV drug called palivizumab. Some died from acute gastroenteritis and pneumonia; one suffered a skull base fracture in a car accident. Some of the babies also had underlying comorbidities, such as congenital heart disease or being born prematurely.

“There’s essentially no pattern here of a single sort of concern that would tie these deaths back to a uniform cause,” said Dr. Sallie Permar, chair of pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital. Permar disclosed that she has provided consulting to Sanofi for an unrelated cytomegalovirus vaccine program.

The FDA document also notes that in the third and fourth trials, which included some babies receiving a placebo, the rate of deaths among those who received the drug and those who received the placebo was the same: 0.2%.

There are other factors to consider, too. The trials were conducted in various countries around the world and some nations do not have high levels of access to neonatal intensive care services, increasing the risk of infant deaths, Permar said.

Last year, hospitals in the U.S. and elsewhere were overwhelmed with infants and young children presenting with RSV. Meanwhile, palivizumab, the drug currently used for high-risk babies, is expensive and requires a monthly shot, Permar said, so doctors have been waiting for a more accessible preventative measure like nirsevimab to become available.

“Every pediatrician is waiting on pins and needles to be able to have this in hand and protect infants this RSV season,” she said.

The drug is expected to be ready in the fall before the RSV season, typically November through March.

Children’s Health Defense did not immediately return a request for comment.

