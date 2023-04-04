Posts share edited image of Black Lives Matter activist

CLAIM: A photo shows Sasha Johnson, a British Black Lives Matter activist, in a motorized wheelchair after she was shot at a party in London.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. While Johnson was critically injured when she was shot in the head in 2021, the photo circulating on social media is not authentic. A 2002 photo of the late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking was edited to add Johnson’s image.

THE FACTS: Almost two years after the near-fatal shooting of Johnson, social media users are sharing the fabricated photo.

Posts typically include two images positioned side by side. On the left, Johnson is shown at a 2020 march in London wearing a black beret. The other photo shows a person in the same beret sitting in a wheelchair. Tweets that shared the images had received more than 32,000 likes and shares as of Monday.

The image on the right is not a real photo of Johnson. The original photo shows Hawking, who famously used a wheelchair due to his near total disability from Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS, at his 60th birthday party in 2002. The edited version uses a slightly altered image of Johnson’s head — taken from the photo of her at the 2020 march — in place of Hawking’s.

Johnson, who is also a founding member of the U.K.’s Black-led Taking the Initiative Party, was shot at a gathering in southeast London’s Peckham neighborhood on May 23, 2021.

Although Johnson had received numerous death threats due to her activism work, the Metropolitan Police said at the time that nothing suggested she had been targeted in the attack. Four men were charged in the case, but the prosecution decided in February of last year not to pursue it due in part to lack of evidence, according to U.K. media reports. Formal not guilty verdicts were recorded for all of the men. At the time, Johnson remained in intensive care with permanent injuries, the reports said.

