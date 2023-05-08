AI-generated images of satanic kids’ event misrepresented as real

CLAIM: Photos show children being taught Satanism in libraries in the U.S. during an event called SatanCon.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The images were generated with an artificial intelligence tool and posted online. The Facebook user who created the images confirmed to The Associated Press that they produced the images and posted them on the social media platform. The Satanic Temple, creator of SatanCon, told the AP that they do not hold satanic events for children.

THE FACTS: Images supposedly showing a satanic event for children at libraries in the U.S. have spread widely across social media platforms in both English and Spanish in recent days. Some users claimed that the events were part of SatanCon, an annual event organized by The Satanic Temple that took place in Boston last month.

One of the images shows children sitting on the floor of a library room in front of a person wearing a costume with a goat’s head. Other images show children surrounding a pentagram in a similar library setting.

One Spanish blog post that shared the images asserted: “Photos of Satanists teaching their rituals and worship of Lucifer to children in libraries across the United States are leaked. The largest event of satanists, witches and sorcerers called zatanCon in Boston was held from April 28 to 30.”

“Protect your children, now they are infiltrating children as young satanists,” one Facebook user shared the images wrote Thursday in English.

But the images are not real. They were created with an AI program and posted online by a Facebook user. The user’s handle, “The Pumpkin Empress,” appears in a watermark on the images, and the same account noted in the original May 2 post that they “created these pics with AI.”

The Facebook user confirmed in a message to The Associated Press that they are the author.

“I created these with AI software,” the user wrote.

The images feature other indications that they are synthetic. Some feature infants with six fingers on one hand or with completely disfigured body parts.

Lucien Greaves, a spokesman for The Satanic Temple, wrote in an email to the AP that the organization does not offer such programming for children.

“Not only are those images falsely attributed to us and our activities, but we have no programs whatsoever that teach rituals or ‘worship’ to children,” Greaves wrote.

The AP has previously reported on the proliferation of AI-generated images and how they have been misrepresented online, such as fake images of former President Donald Trump getting tackled by police officers.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.