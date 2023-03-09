Posts distort rights of women to get behind the wheel in Saudi Arabia

Hessah al-Ajaji drives her car down the capital's busy Tahlia Street after midnight for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Social media posts are distorting the rights of women to drive in the kingdom. It has been allowed since 2018. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

CLAIM: “Women can fly planes in Saudi Arabia, but can’t drive cars.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Women can navigate the roads in Saudi Arabia behind the wheel of a car or pilot a plane through the skies. A ban on female drivers was lifted by the government in 2018, opening the door to driving a car.

THE FACTS: Social media users have made false claims in recent days about the rights of women in Saudi Arabia to operate certain vehicles.

“Women can fly airplanes in Saudi Arabia, but can’t drive cars,” reads text overlaid on an image of three female pilots in a plane’s cockpit. A Facebook post that shared the image had received more than 4,000 likes as of Wednesday.

But women in Saudi Arabia have been allowed to drive since 2018, when the government lifted its ban. Royal Brunei Air posted the image of the three female pilots without the overlaid text on its Instagram account in 2016, while the ban was still in effect. “RB’s first ever female trio at the flight deck,” the post’s caption reads.

Capt. Hanadi al-Hindi received her pilot’s license in Jordan in 2005, becoming the first Saudi woman to earn the accreditation, according to Associated Press reporting. Al-Hindi became the first Saudi woman to be licensed to fly in the kingdom in 2014, Arab News reported at the time.

Last year, Saudi Arabia announced that it plans to send female astronauts to space as part of its wide-ranging Vision 2030 plan, the AP has reported.

Human rights experts told the AP that while it is true that the ban on driving has been lifted, laws around guardianship still limit women’s rights in Saudi Arabia. These laws require women to have a male guardian’s consent regarding most aspects of their life including marriage, according to the AP.

Rotha Begum, a women’s rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, cited a report released Wednesday by the organization that explains a law recently passed in the kingdom formally enshrines male guardianship over women.

“Unfortunately, there’s too much discretion that’s given to a father or a husband, over a woman in their day-to-day life,” said Bethany Al-Haidari, a senior fellow on human trafficking at the Human Rights Foundation, which is not affiliated with Human Rights Watch. She also explained that the women who have become pilots were likely able to do so because of the goodwill of their guardian.

