Video doesn’t show banned books being removed from Florida school, officials say

FILE - Jennifer Wilson, a Largo High School English teacher, wears a shirt against banning books at the Pinellas County School Board meeting in Largo, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023. The Associated Press on Thursday, May 25, 2023 reported on false claims that a video taken by school staffer shows scores of banned books being removed from a middle school in Broward County, Florida. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

CLAIM: Video taken by school staffer shows scores of banned books being removed from a middle school in Broward County, Florida.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Officials in the school district say the books are being removed as part of a routine weeding out of old materials that coincides with a library renovation project, not because they were banned. The local teacher’s union and the state education department confirm it is unrelated to any bans and the old books are being replaced with newer ones.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a video they say shows the consequences of Florida’s recent efforts to crackdown on the teaching of race and gender issues in public schools.

The short clip shows a woman walking through a school hallway lined with large boxes filled to the brim with books.

“The state just came last week and decided which books were appropriate or inappropriate,” the woman says in the clip as she and two other school staffers hold up some of the materials and read off their titles, which range from “Hispanic American, Texas and the Mexican War” to “Black Eagles: African Americans in Aviation” and “The Double Life of Pocahontas.”

The video comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis, who launched his campaign for president Wednesday, has controversially championed policies allowing greater censorship, including a law that makes it easier for parents to challenge books and instructional materials in schools.

“WATCH THIS VIDEO,” wrote a Twitter user who shared the video in a post that’s been liked or shared more than 12,000 times as of Thursday. “A Florida public school staff member, risking her job, documented a glimpse of what’s currently happening at her school. The state has come in and removed hundreds of thousands of books from their school library deeming the books ‘inappropriate’.”

But county and state education officials maintain the school shown in the video — McNicol Middle School in Hollywood — is actually in the process of refreshing nearly its entire book collection, not getting rid of materials banned or deemed inappropriate.

Keyla Concepción, a spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools, said the library collection is being overhauled as the school media center is undergoing a roughly two-year renovation. She said in a phone interview that the new books are slated to be in place when the center reopens this summer.

John Sullivan, another district spokesperson, added in an email that nearly 90% of the library collection was more than 15 years old and the average date of publication was 1997.

“The books in question were not removed at the direction of the state,” he wrote. “It is the national standard that school library specialists review and ‘weed’ books from their collections to ensure the material is current and up-to-date.”

Sullivan pointed to collection maintenance standards from the American Library Association as well as a 2000 legal settlement that dealt with educational equity issues within the district, as the primary drivers for the collection update.

He added that the district has been assisting dozens of other schools with updating their collections and that schools receive annual state funding for new books, while old books are donated or sold in the local community.



“Due to the current climate in education across the nation surrounding library media practices, we understand how those not familiar with the weeding of books from school collections may confuse this process,” Sullivan wrote. “We hope this clarifies.”

The staffer who posted the video didn’t respond to messages seeking comment this week, but said in a subsequent post that she was asked to take down the original post after she was provided with the reasons for the book removal.

“That’s all I know,” she said in the clip. “Stick around, I will continue to be a voice in this matter because this is not about me, this is about the students and having access to be able to read whatever they want to read.”

Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, also backed up the district’s explanation.

She acknowledged there have been recent efforts by district parents to ban certain books from the school but said this doesn’t appear related.

“Those books were purged due to being outdated or worn out,” Fusco wrote in a text message. “Nothing was banned.”

State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz dismissed the staffer’s initial video as “another example of the book ban hoax.”

“Broward County has confirmed to me that this is simply an end-of-year book inventory,” he tweeted Monday. “It has nothing to do with vetting any books.This video is completely false and a sad attempt to disrupt our educational environment.”

But while the Broward County incident doesn’t appear to be a case of censorship, book bans are a growing concern in DeSantis’ Florida, stressed Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, which is focused on library censorship issues.

Earlier this month, the writers’ group PEN America and publisher Penguin Random House sued a school district in Florida’s panhandle over its removal of books about race and LGBTQ+ identities.

This week, “The Hill We Climb,” a poem written by Amanda Gorman for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, was placed on a restricted list at a South Florida elementary school after one parent complained.

“The entire state of Florida is on our watch list,” said Caldwell-Stone. “We are aware that censorship is occurring. We are deeply concerned about states like Florida.”

