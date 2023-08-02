Daughter of WEF founder did not warn that permanent climate lockdowns are coming

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
AP Fact Check

Daughter of WEF founder did not warn that permanent climate lockdowns are coming

AP News Verification
By Karena Phan
 
Share

CLAIM: The daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab said in a roundtable discussion that, “permanent climate lockdowns are coming, whether people like it or not.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A video used to support the claim contains no such comment. The fabricated quote came from a website known for publishing false news.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a headline that contains a fabricated quote attributed to Nicole Schwab, daughter of founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum – an organization best known for hosting an annual conference of business and political leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

“Klaus Schwab’s Daughter: ‘Permanent Climate Lockdowns Coming – Whether You Like It or Not,’” reads the headline in The People’s Voice, previously known as News Punch, a website that has published false and misleading information. A disclaimer under the website’s terms of use states that its content may not be accurate.

Other news
Chef Zach Tyndall prepares Good Meat's cultivated chicken at the Eat Just office in Alameda, Calif., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The Agriculture Department issued final approvals Wednesday, June 21 to California firms Upside Foods and Good Meat to sell the products, known as “lab grown” or “cultivated” meat. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
No, lab-grown chicken is not made using human cells
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to guests during a campaign event, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
‘Barbie’ is a hit. But it didn’t make more money in a day than Ron DeSantis has ever raised
FILE - President Barack Obama plays golf with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, right, Dec. 24, 2014, on the Marine Corps Base Hawaii's Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course in Kaneohe, Hawaii during the Obama family vacation. Najib Razak on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 was Malaysia’s first former prime minister to go to prison -- a mighty fall for a veteran British-educated politician whose father and uncle were the country’s second and third prime ministers, respectively. The 1MDB financial scandal that brought him down was not just a personal blow but shook the stranglehold his United Malays National Organization party had over Malaysian politics. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Obama’s bandaged fingers don’t suggest a role in his chef’s death. It’s golf tape for blisters

A screenshot of the headline was shared on multiple platforms including Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The People’s Voice’s story with the headline cited a video of a panel discussion about climate change. The story falsely claims the video shows she “made the admission.”

However, in the video used to support the claim, Schwab, the co-head for Nature-Based Solutions within the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Nature and Climate, made no mention of “climate lockdowns.” Trevor Chueu, a spokesperson with the WEF, confirmed to The Associated Press in an email that Schwab has not warned of a “climate lockdown.”

The video used by The People’s Voice shows a panel discussion where Schwab explains that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed problems in the world when confronted with a global emergency. Chueu confirmed Schwab was invited to be a speaker at the roundtable.

The video was from a panel discussion hosted by InTent, an organization focused on specific issues, including sustainability, and connects policymakers and business leaders.

The organization uploaded the full two-minute clip on it’s website and titled the video, “The Urgency of a Global Green Transition - with Nicole Schwab.” The video was filmed in June 2020 and was part of a panel discussion with other business leaders.

In the clip, Schwab never uses the term “climate lockdown,” nor does she warn of lockdowns. Instead, she emphasizes the point that the pandemic was an opportunity to prioritize actions to fight climate change by creating new policies in businesses and the economy.

“This crisis has shown us that, first of all, things can shift very rapidly when we put our minds to it and when we feel the immediate emergency to our livelihoods. And, second, that clearly the system, I mean you mention it earlier, that we had before is not sustainable,” Schwab said.

She then references the “Great Reset” initiative, which is a broad proposal promoted by WEF since 2020 to reimagine social and economic systems. The initiative has long been the subject of conspiracy theories. The initiative has nothing to do with “climate lockdowns,” Chueu said.

“So I see it as a tremendous opportunity to really, to have this Great Reset and to use the huge flows of money, to use the increased levers that policymakers have today in a way that was not possible before, to create a change that is not incremental, but that we can look back and we can say,” said Schwab in the video. “This is the moment where we really started to position nature at the core of the economy.”

The term “climate lockdown” has been a subject of conspiracy theories in the past on social media, including misrepresenting a traffic reduction plan, falsely claiming it was a “climate lockdown.”

The People’s Voice did not return AP’s request for comment.
___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.