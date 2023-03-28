Posts falsely identify photos as Nashville school shooter

CLAIM: A photo of a person wearing glasses and a baseball cap in a field shows the shooter who killed six people at a Nashville, Tennessee, elementary school on Monday. Another photo shows “Samantha Hyde,” a “trans woman” identified as the assailant.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Both photos circulating widely on social media do not show the shooter responsible for the attack at the private Christian school in Nashville, on Monday. The photo of the person in a baseball cap shows an Instagram user from Pennsylvania who was the target of false claims, while the other photo shows a manipulated image of Sam Hyde, an internet personality who has been the subject of a long-running internet hoax.

THE FACTS: After police identified the person who opened fire at The Covenant School on Monday, social media users shared unrelated photos of other people, falsely claiming they showed the shooter.

Police gave unclear information on the shooter’s gender. For hours, police identified the shooter as a 28-year-old woman and eventually as Audrey Hale. Then at a late afternoon press conference, the police chief said that Hale was transgender. After the news conference, Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale identified.

In an email Tuesday, police spokesperson Kristin Mumford said Hale “was assigned female at birth. Hale did use male pronouns on a social media profile.”

One photo that circulated widely shows an Instagram user with the handle “Aidencreates,” who crafts and sells miniature buildings online.

“Apparently I’m being confused with the Nashville incident that happened today but I have nothing to do with that. I live in Pennsylvania,” the Instagram user clarified in a video that was posted on Instagram after the shooting on Monday.

The confusion was linked to an online graphic design portfolio credited to Audrey Hale, which featured a link to a similar Instagram handle.

Multiple social media posts also featured a manipulated photo of Sam Hyde, a comedian and internet personality, whose photo has been featured in numerous memes over the years falsely identifying him as the suspect in mass shootings, including the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The posts featured a photo of Hyde that was edited to add long blonde hair and falsely claimed that the Nashville shooter was “Samantha Hyde,” a “trans female.”

The actual shooter was a former student of the school and had drawn a detailed map of the school and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.

No motive has been confirmed by police.

