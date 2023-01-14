Video of cloud over Miami is digital artwork, not a real supercell storm

CLAIM: A video of a cyclone-like cloud shows a supercell storm over Miami, Florida.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video is a years-old digital artwork that has been animated.The artist has previously confirmed to The Associated Press that the image is digital .

THE FACTS: After storms hit the South this week — including a deadly tornado that raged through Alabama — social media users are sharing a striking video, claiming it shows a “supercell cloud” circling over Miami.

The video shows a vortex-like cloud rotating and approaching the coast of Miami Beach. The video plays loud thunderstorm sounds and shows a lightning strike in the center of the storm cloud in the distance.

“The splendor of the supercell cloud that emerges in situations such as sudden cooling or sudden warming... in Miami!” reads one post sharing the video on Twitter that has received more than 15,000 likes.

However, the video does not show a real cloud. The video is based on a digital artwork created by artist Brent Shavnore that was originally published on his Instagram account on April 12, 2019. His image was animated by another Instagram user in July 2020, in a post that also credits Shavnore as the original artist.

Shavnore confirmed in an email to the AP in 2019 that the image is a digital art piece. At the time, his image was being misrepresented online as Hurricane Dorian. Shavnore explained that he makes YouTube tutorials that teach people how to make digital art similar to his.

A supercell is a type of thunderstorm that can create damaging winds, large hail and occasionally produce tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

They contain a mesocyclone, which is a rotating, vertical updraft that looks like a tornado.

At least nine people were killed as tornadoes barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama this week, according to AP reporting.

