Trump’s judge isn’t the only DC justice to give longer-than-requested sentences to Jan. 6 rioters

FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big Ten pulls Oregon, Washington from Pac-12
Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square
FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves first postpartum depression pill
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. Biles is returning to competition at the U.S. Classic on Saturday, two years after a bought with "the twisties" forced her to remove herself from several events at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Simone Biles to compete for first time since Tokyo
AP Fact Check

Trump’s judge isn’t the only DC justice to give longer-than-requested sentences to Jan. 6 rioters

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. Chutkan, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump’s latest case, has given many Jan. 6 rioters harsher sentences than were sought by prosecutors. But she’s not the only judge to do so, as some on social media have claimed.(Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. Chutkan, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump’s latest case, has given many Jan. 6 rioters harsher sentences than were sought by prosecutors. But she’s not the only judge to do so, as some on social media have claimed.(Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP)

By Melissa Goldin
 
Share

CLAIM: U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who has been assigned to the most recent case against former President Donald Trump, is the only federal judge in Washington, D.C. who has given Jan. 6 defendants sentences that are longer than those requested by the Justice Department.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Although Chutkan is among the toughest punishers of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, she is not the only judge who has exceeded recommended sentences in cases related to the attack. Judges Royce Lamberth and Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, for example, are among those who have also handed down harsher sentences, according to Justice Department records.

THE FACTS: Chutkan’s sentencing record has been in the spotlight in the days since she was assigned to Trump’s case, especially in cases involving the Jan. 6 insurrection. But some on social media are exaggerating how harsh the Obama appointee has been on the rioters compared to other judges.

“Chutkan, an Obama appointee, is the only federal judge in Washington, D.C., who has sentenced Jan. 6 defendants to sentences longer than the government had requested,” reads one tweet that had received more than 11,800 likes and more than 6,000 shares as of Friday.

Other news
Chicago police officers secure a red car that crashed into a fence in the 4500 block of South Marshfield Avenue that is suspected to be related to a fatal shooting Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Illinois will allow some non-citizens to be police. But only those authorized to work and own a gun
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., as he heads to Washington to face a judge on federal conspiracy charges alleging Trump conspired to subvert the 2020 election. The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Trump is facing the death penalty on federal charges filed against him in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
This artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump, right, conferring with defense lawyer Todd Blanche, left, during his appearance at the Federal Courthouse in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Trump pleaded not guilty in Washington’s federal court to charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)
No, Trump is not facing the death penalty on his latest federal charges, as some online claim

Chutkan has certainly been one of the tougher judges in Jan. 6 cases.

One of two dozen judges in Washington, D.C. who collectively have sentenced nearly 600 defendants for their roles in the siege, Chutkan has matched or exceeded prosecutors’ recommendations in 19 of her 38 sentences, the AP has reported. In four of those cases, prosecutors weren’t seeking any jail time at all.

An AP analysis of Jan. 6 sentences published in June 2022, when nearly 200 had been handed down, found she was the only judge to have exceeded prosecutors’ recommended punishments in most of the cases assigned to them.

But that doesn’t mean that other judges have never gone above the recommendations, as Justice Department records show.

For example, prosecutors recommended that Duke Edward Wilson, a 68-year-old logger from Idaho who hit a Capitol Police officer with a PVC pipe, be sentenced to 46 months in prison. But Lamberth gave him 51 months — the maximum allowed under federal sentencing guidelines.

Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Jerry Ryals, a 27-year-old from Oklahoma who illegally walked through or stayed in several areas of the Capitol building after being told to go outside, to nine months incarceration. The Justice Department only recommended six.

More than 1,000 people across the U.S. have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot.

Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday to four charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He was indicted on Tuesday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.
___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.