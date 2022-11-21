Purported Time magazine cover about impending ice age is fabricated

CLAIM: A Time magazine cover from 1977 featured a photo of a penguin with the headline, “How To Survive The Coming Ice Age.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. This is a fake cover, the magazine confirmed when the bogus image circulated online in 2013. A real cover with the penguin photo in 2007 featured the headline, “The Global Warming Survival Guide.”

THE FACTS: A years-old manipulated image of a Time magazine cover about the world’s changing climate is circulating anew this week on social media.

The manipulated image, made to look like a real Time magazine cover dated April 8, 1977, features a photo of a penguin on a block of ice with the headline, “How To Survive The Coming Ice Age: 51 Things You Can Do to Make a Difference.”

A tweet shared more than 3,000 times on Monday shows the altered image alongside criticism of Twitter’s content moderation under former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The tweet reads, “If Facebook, YouTube or Jack Dorsey’s version of Twitter was around in 1977 - they would’ve suspended anyone who denied there was an ice age coming - calling them climate deniers.”

However, a reverse-image search reveals the widely shared cover is not genuine. Time magazine wrote an article in 2013 dismissing the image as a “hoax,” writing that at the time, it had already been circulating online for at least a few years.

“Though kudos to whoever initially put the fake cover together,” Time’s story read. “That’s some pretty good photoshopping.”

The magazine revived its reporting five years ago, after Politico reported that an adviser to former President Donald Trump had presented the fake image to him. The story was again republished in 2019.

Time magazine pointed out in its report that the image doesn’t match the style of the magazine’s covers in 1977. A look at the magazine’s archives from that year shows it didn’t publish an edition on April 8.

The penguin image did appear on a real Time cover on April 9, 2007, with the headline, “The Global Warming Survival Guide: 51 Things You Can Do to Make a Difference.”

It’s true that some scientists expressed concerns about “global cooling” in the 1970s, according to news reports from that era, including from Time magazine.

However, the concept didn’t make Time magazine’s front page, nor was it the leading scientific theory at the time. A 2008 literature review dismantling the myth of the 1970s “global cooling consensus” found that most peer-reviewed research between 1965 and 1979 predicted global warming, not cooling.

