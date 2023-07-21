FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
AP Fact Check

Video does not show the King of Bahrain walking with a robot bodyguard

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh. The Associated Press on Friday, July 21, 2023 reported on social media posts falsely claiming that a video shows the Persian Gulf ruler walking with his robot bodyguard. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Philip Marcelo
 
Share

CLAIM: A video shows the King of Bahrain being escorted by a robotic bodyguard.

AP ASSESSMENT: False. The footage does not show King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, but another man walking past a robot-costumed entertainer featured at a 2019 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a video claiming to depict the Persian Gulf king closely guarded by a robotic bodyguard as he strides past an astonished crowd.

more fact checks
Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the Foreign Ministry in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Finland is poised to join NATO in a historic realignment brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the head of the military alliance said it would not send more troops to the Nordic country unless it asked for help. (Antti H'm'l'inen/Lehtikuva via AP)
No, 83 senators didn’t vote to give NATO authority over US war decisions
The AMC Empire 25 theater reopens after COVID-19 closures, Friday, March 5, 2021, in New York. Movie theater chain AMC is selling 8.5 million shares to investment firm Mudrick Capital Management, raising $230.5 million and cashing in on the meme stock frenzy that has helped boost its stock price in recent months. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Tuesday, June 1 that it will use most of the proceeds for acquisitions of additional theater leases and to invest in its existing theaters to make them more attractive to moviegoers. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
A theater didn’t put ‘nanobots’ into drinks of ‘Sound of Freedom’ moviegoers. The tweet was a joke
FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Mitt Romney smiles during a campaign event in American Fork, Utah. Mitt Romney isn't up for reelection this year, but his name is surfacing in Republican primaries throughout the nation. Candidates are using the label "Mitt Romney Republican" to frame opponents as insufficiently conservative and enemies of the Trump-era GOP Candidates have employed the concept in attack ads and talking points in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
No, Mitt Romney has not threatened to leave the GOP

The clip shows a man dressed in a blue traditional Arabic robe and white headscarf walking through a convention floor with a giant, silver robot clad in a military-style vest trailing behind.

“The King of Bahrain has a fully loaded robot bodyguard worth $7.4 million,” the text on the first panel of the post on Instagram reads.

But the clip, which has been circulating online for years, does not depict the island nation’s ruler, nor does it show a real robot.

The Associated Press has previously debunked Spanish-language social media posts falsely claiming the video showed another wealthy Middle Eastern ruler -- the sheik of Dubai -- walking with his robot bodyguard.

A reverse image search at the time showed the recording dates to February 2019 and depicts the robot character featured at the International Defense Exhibition.

The annual event, which is meant to showcase defense industry-related products, took place in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates that month.

The eight foot tall robot, named “Titan,” entertained exhibit attendees by speaking in both English and Arabic, according to a local news report at the time.

Titan has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and Big Brother, among other television shows, conferences and live performances, according to the website of Cyberstein Robots, which also offers other robotic entertainers that can be booked for special events.

The United Kingdom-based company and Bahrain’s ministries of foreign affairs and information affairs didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.

related coverage
Gulf leaders convene for annual summit amid regional tension
Bahrain crown prince widens role amid crisis talks
Bahrain lawmakers approve military trials for civilians

But a closer look at the widely shared video shows the man in blue doesn’t resemble Bahrain’s ruler.

For one thing, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, as a photo included in the post shows, favors a mustache while the man in the video sports a full beard.

Additionally, Titan can be seen sporting the UAE flag on its chest and arms.
___

Associated Press reporter Marcos Martinez Chacon in Monterrey, Mexico contributed to this story.
___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Philip Marcelo
Reporter in Boston focused on immigration and race