Coast Guard did not release audio of noises from its search for the Titanic-bound submersible

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, talks to the media, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Boston, in Boston. Some on social media have erroneously claimed that officials have released audio of "banging noises" detected by teams searching for the OceanGate submersible, which the Coast Guard now says are unrelated. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CLAIM: Officials have released audio of “banging” noises detected by search teams looking for the OceanGate submersible.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The U.S. Coast Guard, which is leading a search for the submersible, has not released any audio related to these efforts, a spokesperson for the military branch told The Associated Press. Underwater sounds described as “banging noises” were detected in the search area by a Canadian aircraft, but the Coast Guard now says they were likely unrelated to the missing submersible. An audio clip circulating on social media does not sound authentic, an ocean acoustics expert told The Associated Press.

THE FACTS: Amid the multi-day search this week for the Titan submersible, which went missing while taking five people down to the Titanic wreckage site, some social media users shared an audio clip they erroneously claimed had been released by officials.

The audio that spread online first plays a sonar-type beeping, followed by muffled banging and the the sound of splashing water. An image that combines two photos — one of an OceanGate submersible and another of the Titanic wreckage — serves as a backdrop for the audio. Text on the image states: “Here’s the audio of the knocking they caught from the submarine.”

One tweet that shared the audio had received more than 9,700 likes and more than 2,000 shares on Wednesday, before it was deleted.

The Coast Guard had said at a briefing on Wednesday that a Canadian aircraft had detected underwater sounds in the search area. Retired Navy Capt. Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution said at the time that the sounds had been described as “banging noises.” But the audio itself was not released.

“The Coast Guard has not released any audio in relation to the search efforts,” Robert Hodges, a spokesperson for the military branch told the AP in an email.

Search teams heard these noises at 30-minute intervals, initially giving experts hope for finding Titan, as submarine crews unable to communicate with the surface are taught to bang on their hull to be detected by sonar.

But on Thursday, after announcing that the submersible had imploded near the site of the Titanic shipwreck and killed everyone on board, Rear Adm. John Mauger of the First Coast Guard District said the sounds appeared to be unrelated.

“There doesn’t appear to be any connection between the noises and the location on the seafloor,” he said, in reference to the debris field.

The origin of the audio spreading on social media is unclear, but Matt Dzieciuch, an ocean acoustics expert at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, told the AP it “doesn’t sound real.”

He explained that if the audio was authentic the background noises would be steadier, there would be more time between the “pings” of the sonar and that the sounds of the water would be much quieter. As for the supposed banging noises themselves, Dzieciuch described them as “exceptionally clear” for allegedly coming from the depths of the ocean.

“I would have thought it would be a little bit more muddled than that,” he said.

Titan disappeared on Sunday in a remote area of the North Atlantic Ocean while carrying five people bound for the wreckage of the Titanic. Its passengers included a renowned Titanic expert, a world-record holding adventurer, two members of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families and OceanGate CEO and pilot of the expedition Stockton Rush.

The Coast Guard said on Thursday that efforts to recover the remains of Titan and its passengers were ongoing.

