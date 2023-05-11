Photo of 2018 migrant caravan falsely shared online as current

CLAIM: A photo shows 700,000 migrants heading to the U.S.-Mexico border as pandemic-related asylum restrictions are set to expire.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The photo is being misrepresented. It was taken in 2018 and shows a migrant caravan making its way into Mexico from Guatemala, on its way to the U.S.

THE FACTS: With U.S. public health rules that restricted immigration during the COVID-19 pandemic set to expire on Thursday, a photo circulated widely on social media with claims that it showed a crowd of more than 700,000 migrants headed for the U.S. border with Mexico.

The photo, which shows an endless stream of people walking down a road, is accompanied with text that states: “Title 42 Expires in four days” and “More than 700,000 invaders closer to rushing our country.” The post has garnered more than 2,900 likes since Monday.

The photo was taken for Getty Images on Oct. 21, 2018, as thousands of migrants cross into Mexico near Ciudad Hidalgo, according to the cutline. The photo is publicly available online and has appeared in several news reports from that year. The Associated Press reported on such migrant caravans in 2018.

The expiration of Title 42, the set of emergency powers that has allowed border officials to quickly turn away migrants during the pandemic, has led to chaotic scenes at the border. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border on Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S. in the final hours before the pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted, the AP reported.

A U.S. official reported that daily encounters on Tuesday hit 10,000 — nearly twice the level from March and only slightly below the 11,000 figure that authorities have said is the upper limit of what they expect after Title 42 ends, the AP reported.

President Joe Biden’s administration has unveiled strict new measures to replace Title 42. The new policies crack down on illegal crossings while also setting up legal pathways for migrants who apply online, seek a sponsor and undergo background checks. But Biden has conceded that the border will be chaotic for a while.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment.

___

