Posts misrepresent Tom Hanks beauty pageant parody

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The actor appears in a comedy sketch that has been taken out of context. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CLAIM: A clip shows actor Tom Hanks calling a young girl a “sexy baby” at a beauty pageant.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The short clip is taken from a sketch that appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in 2011. The full video pokes fun at the TLC reality series “Toddlers & Tiaras,” which followed the lives of child beauty pageant contestants.

THE FACTS: A portion of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” clip has been circulating on social media in recent days, without explaining that it is part of a longer parody. The clip only shows Hanks saying, “Sexy baby, you are such a sexy baby,” while clapping as a young girl in a pageant outfit walks toward him and gives him a hug.

Users shared the clip implying it showed the “Forrest Gump” star behaving inappropriately with a child, or even his own daughter.

“Tom Hanks Not Even Trying to Hide It,” an Instagram post that shared the clip stated, along with hashtags including “childtrafficking” and several relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It had received nearly 3,000 likes as of Monday.

A tweet sharing the clip included the caption: “Scarily, this isn’t from a movie….” The post had received more than 10,000 likes and more than 5,000 shares as of Monday.

While the clip may not be from a movie, it is from a comedy sketch satirizing “Toddlers & Tiaras ,” a reality series about child beauty pageants that aired on TLC from 2009 to 2016. The full skit mocks such pageants, rather than endorsing them.

A full video of the parody shows Hanks as himself playing a “pageant dad” whose daughter has entered the fictional “Miss Ultimate Sexy Baby Nevada” pageant. Following clips of the pair preparing for the pageant — including the arrival by mail of a sky-high wig and Hanks demonstrating baton twirling — the parody culminates with Hanks’ daughter performing a dance in the pageant set to Poison’s 1986 “Talk Dirty to Me.”

His daughter is named Sophie Hanks in the sketch, but the character was played by an actress named Nikki Hahn. Tom Hanks does not have a daughter named Sophie.

The sketch appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Feb. 27, 2011 as part of a post-Oscars special and is featured on the show’s YouTube channel. Chelsie Tanamachi, a spokesperson for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” confirmed to the AP in an email that it aired on the show and was created as a parody.

Hanks has repeatedly been a target of misinformation related to the QAnon conspiracy, an unfounded narrative which posits the existence of an elite child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. Among the conspiracies spread about Hanks is the false claim that his name appeared in flight logs for Epstein’s private jet.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at the AP.