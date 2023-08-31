A post from a parody Trudeau account about a ‘Digital Existence Act’ is being misrepresented as real

CLAIM: A screenshot shows a social media post from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing the “Digital Existence Act” in response to a new COVID-19 variant.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, is from a parody account, not from Trudeau’s official social media accounts. No bill with the title “Digital Existence Act” has been introduced to the Canadian Parliament .

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a screenshot of a post that purports to show Trudeau announcing new laws in response to the COVID-19 variant EG.5, which some online have nicknamed “Eris.”

The screenshot shows the post from a user with Trudeau’s photo in the profile and a blue checkmark verification, reading: “The Eris variant is spreading across the globe, and my Government is ready to act. That’s why we’re passing the ‘Digital Existence Act.’ This law will keep Canadians safe by expediting the transition to Digital ID, Central Bank Digital Currency, and a Social Credit system.”

The image was shared on Instagram, where one version had over 2,000 likes as of Thursday.

However, the post in the screenshot is from a parody account, not the prime minister’s real account, and there is no such law.

The satirical account is actually named “Justin Trudeau’s Ego” with the social handle called @Trudeuas_Ego, however both are cut off in the screenshot. Its biography specifies that it is “parody.”

The account published the “Digital Existence Act” post on Aug. 24. There is no record of Trudeau’s real account — which features a gray, rather than blue, verification check — ever posting a similar statement.

Mohammad Hussain, a press secretary for Trudeau’s office, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the post was not from his account.

Furthermore, there is no official bill titled the “Digital Existence Act” currently in Canadian Parliament.

Digital identifications , central bank digital currencies and social credit scores are frequent subjects of false claims.

A government website says Canada is currently researching a voluntary digital credentials program, but it has not yet been implemented.

The Bank of Canada is also exploring a digital dollar, and recently held a public consultation to collect feedback on the idea, with 85,000 Canadians participating.

However, the bank notes that the move would not replace cash, and that ultimately, the country’s government is the one that would determine if or when to issue a digital currency.

