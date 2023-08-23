Counties don’t decide presidential elections, contrary to misleading posts about 2020

CLAIM: Former President Donald Trump won 2,497 counties in 2020, far more than President Joe Biden’s 477 counties, suggesting Trump actually won the election.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. It is true that Trump won significantly more counties than Biden, but those numbers come from an analysis immediately following the election that was later slightly updated. Regardless, it doesn’t say anything about the outcome of the election. County victories don’t play a role in deciding the president and county populations vary widely. Biden won the popular vote and the Electoral College.

THE FACTS: As the 2024 presidential race gets underway and Trump faces criminal charges for his actions following the 2020 election, some online are still airing false and misleading claims about the last contest.

One such resurfaced claim wrongly suggests Trump must have won the election because he won far more counties than his opponent.

“Biden won 477 counties Trump won 2,497 counties,” reads a popular post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, which had received more than 27,000 likes as of Wednesday. “Who do you think won the election? Something isn’t adding up.”

But those numbers are slightly off — and more importantly, winning a certain number of counties doesn’t carry any significance in a presidential election.

The numbers cited were shared in the days immediately following the election in November 2020 and attributed in media reports to the Brookings Institution. The figures were later updated after the vote count was finalized to put Biden at 551 counties and Trump at 2,588 counties, Mark Muro, a senior fellow at Brookings, said in an email.

But it’s worth noting that not every state has county governments and how those numbers are reported can vary. AP Election Research team data shows Trump won 3,198 counties and New England townships, Biden won 1,380 and there were four ties.

Moreover, “counties are an arbitrary geographic unit that has nothing to do with the number of votes that any person receives,” said Rachael Cobb, an associate professor of political science and legal studies at Suffolk University in Boston. “Counties don’t vote, people vote.”

In U.S. presidential elections, each state holds a certain number of electoral votes and a candidate must obtain at least 270 votes in the Electoral College to win. In most states, the winner of the statewide popular vote gets all of the state’s electoral votes.

Cobb noted that one county may have 100 voters and another could have 1,000 voters, so it’s the votes that matter — “not the geographic boundaries.”

Indeed, counties range widely in terms of population size: Loving County, Texas, for example, has an estimated population of 52, according to the Census Bureau. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County, California, has an estimated population of about 9.7 million.

“Biden won the nation’s most important big, dense, populous counties while Trump won hundreds of sparsely populated small-town and rural counties that contained few voters,” Muro said.

Biden won the election with more than 81 million votes and 306 electoral votes.

