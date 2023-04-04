Posts misrepresent old Biden clip as related to Trump case

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, The Associated Press reported on posts misrepresenting Biden's remarks from November as recent. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, The Associated Press reported on posts misrepresenting Biden's remarks from November as recent. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CLAIM: A video shows President Joe Biden essentially confirming that his team coordinated the indictment of former President Donald Trump to “stop Trump from taking power again.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video dates to November 2022 and shows Biden answering a question about how to reassure world leaders that Trump would not return to power. Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, in a process that did not involve the Biden administration. A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

THE FACTS: A video of Biden answering a reporter’s question in 2022 is being misrepresented as related to Trump’s impending arraignment on Tuesday in Twitter posts amassing thousands of shares.

“And there it is - he said the quiet part out loud,” reads one Twitter post with the clip that has racked up more than 17,000 retweets. “Biden all but confirmed that his team is coordinating these Trump indictments to ‘stop Trump from taking power again.’”

But the clip, from a press conference on Nov. 9, 2022, is being taken out of context. White House transcripts and original video of the event show Biden was answering a reporter’s question about how to reassure world leaders that Trump and his political movement would not return to power.

“Well, we just have to demonstrate that he will not take power by — if we — if he does run,” Biden replied. “I’m making sure he, under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next President again.”

A Twitter Community Note that temporarily appeared on the post falsely claimed the video was digitally altered. The video was real, but old, and unrelated to the Trump indictment.

The investigation into hush money payments made on behalf of Trump during his presidential campaign was conducted by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which does not take orders from the White House. A grand jury voted to indict the former president in March. The district attorney convened the grand jury in January 2023, months after Biden gave these remarks.

Trump is expected to face booking and arraignment on Tuesday. Even if he is convicted, he would not be barred from running for the White House in 2024, or winning the presidency.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and has repeatedly declined to comment on the indictment in recent days.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.