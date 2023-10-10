A misleadingly-edited 2019 clip of Trump quoting Rep. Ilhan Omar on Israel is circulating online

CLAIM: A clip shows former President Donald Trump saying at a rally that “Israel has hypnotized the world” and has committed “evil-doings.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Trump was quoting and criticizing a since-deleted 2012 post by Rep. Ilhan Omar at a 2019 campaign rally the former president held in Minnesota, but that context has been edited out of the footage to make it seem like the words are his own opinion.

THE FACTS: As fighting continued on the fourth day of the latest Israel-Hamas war, some on social media shared the misleadingly edited clip to suggest that Trump had spoken out against Israel.

“Israel has hypnotized the world,” the clip shows Trump saying amid boos from the crowd. “May Allah awaken the people and help them to see the evil-doings of Israel and the United States.”

A Facebook post with the clip included a caption that read, “Free Palestine.” It was also shared widely on TikTok.

The footage is taken from video of a 2019 Trump campaign rally in Minnesota. But it has been edited to exclude the words “Omar wrote that,” which Trump said right before the aforementioned quote. He continued, in reference to Omar: “How do you have such a person representing you in Minnesota? I’m very angry at you people right now.”

Omar’s 2012 post on Twitter, which is now named X, did not refer to “evil-doings” by the U.S. — only Israel. Trump otherwise accurately quoted the post, which is now deleted.

The Minnesota Democrat addressed her comments years later, in 2019.

“It’s now apparent to me that I spent lots of energy putting my 2012 tweet in context and little energy is disavowing the anti-semitic trope I unknowingly used, which is unfortunate and offensive,” she tweeted at the time.

“With that said, it is important to distinguish between criticizing a military action by a government and attacking a particular people of faith,” she continued.

The latest Israel-Hamas war began Saturday after a deadly incursion by Hamas militants into southern Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip. At least 1,600 people, from both sides, had been killed as of Tuesday, with the death toll expected to grow. Thousands have been wounded.

On X, Omar has condemned Hamas’ attack while also criticizing Israel’s military response and expressing support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.