Apple CEO didn’t tweet sarcastic reply to Elon Musk

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, The Associated Press reported on false claims that Apple CEO Tim Cook sent a sarcastic tweet to Elon Musk after the Twitter owner accused Apple of limiting advertising on the social media platform. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

CLAIM: Apple CEO Tim Cook fired back a sarcastic tweet after Twitter owner Elon Musk accused the company of limiting advertising on the social media platform.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Twitter reply shown in an image circulating online was originally from a Utah-based social media influencer. The tech YouTuber confirmed to The Associated Press his tweet had been altered to appear as if it was written by Cook in direct response to Musk’s comments on Twitter.

THE FACTS: In a series of widely shared tweets Monday, Musk took aim at Apple, accusing the Cupertino-based tech giant of threatening to pull Twitter from its app store.

The Tesla founder also claimed Apple had mostly stopped advertising on Twitter since he bought the brand for $44 billion last month.

“Do they hate free speech in America?” Muskwrote in a tweet. “What’s going on here?” he added in a follow-up post that included Cook’s Twitter handle.

A photo purporting to show a response from Cook stated: “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay 30%.” The alleged screenshot of the exchange has been shared or liked more than 118,000 times as of Wednesday.

The comment is a tongue-in-cheek reference to Musk’s response to critics of his plan to charge $8 a month for the blue check marks previously only displayed on verified accounts.

“Your feedback is appreciated. Now pay $8,” Musk tweeted on Nov. 7.

Apple takes up to a 30% cut on most payments processed through an iPhone app.

Some users took the exchange between the two prominent CEOs as authentic.

“Im not a @tim_cook fan but I have to say that’s the best answer I’ve seen probably all year,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I cannot believe Tim Cook just landed the haymaker of the year but facts are facts,” another wrote.

But others understood the comment was meant as a parody, with some noting it actually came from another user’s response to Musk’s Apple tirade.

“I would be on the floor if the real Tim Cook said that. But he’s a real CEO and is not going to interact with internet trolls,” said one Twitter user.

Quinn Nelson, an influencer who created a technology YouTube channel called Snazzy Labs, confirmed he wrote the original post.

“I made a joke that was quickly recirculated by the internet as if Tim Cook has said it,” he responded in an email to the Associated Press on Tuesday. “Tim Cook did not say this lol.”

Cook and spokespersons for Apple did not respond to emails seeking comment, but a review of his Twitter feed -- including older versions of it saved on the online tool the Wayback Machine -- shows he posted no such comment.

In fact, Cook’s most recent tweet was on Nov. 24, when he posted a Thanksgiving greeting to his nearly 14 million followers.

