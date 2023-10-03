Old photo of surrendering Ukrainian troops misrepresented on social media

CLAIM: A photo shows Ukrainian soldiers surrendering en masse this month as the country is on the verge of losing its conflict with Russia.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The photo is more than a year old and was distributed by Russia. News reports at the time said it showed Ukrainian soldiers surrendering during the fierce battle in the coastal city of Mariupol. Experts monitoring developments in the Russian invasion also say there’s nothing to suggest Ukrainians are close to yielding.

THE FACTS: Social media users are falsely claiming Russia’s prolonged invasion of the Eastern European nation is entering its endgame as Ukrainian soldiers are laying down their arms in droves this month.

Many of the posts include a photo of about a dozen men in camouflage gear with their arms raised in apparent surrender.

“Breaking: Ukraine Surrendering. The end approaches,” the post reads. “Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are opting to surrender to the Russian Army.”

The post and other similar ones go on to claim that Ukrainian soldiers are surrendering via a special communications line recently established by the Russian government so they can safely submit without being killed.

“Using emergency radio frequencies, they’re receiving food & medical care and even sharing critical intel with Russian forces,” wrote one user on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

But the photo shared as proof that Ukrainians are waving the proverbial white flag isn’t recent.

The image comes from news reports in April 2022. News outlets at the time said the clip was released by Russia’s defense ministry and purported to show more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrendering during Russia’s siege of Mariupol.

There’s also no indication that the tide has suddenly turned in the Russian invasion that began in February 2022.

In fact, Ukrainian forces have notched some offensive wins in recent weeks, including a missile strike on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea late last month that left the main building smoldering.

The country also hosted an international defense industry conference last week as part of efforts to ramp up Ukraine’s weapons production and reduce its dependence on allied nations for arms in the conflict.

Military experts dismissed the notion of an impending surrender as propaganda.

“These kinds of social media-generated posts fit into the category of Russian propaganda or disinformation, as part of an effort to weaken Ukrainian political resolve and demonstrate the shortcomings of their military counter-offensive against Russian forces over the past few months,” wrote Javed Ali, a public policy professor at the University of Michigan who previously held senior roles at the FBI, National Security Council and other federal agencies, in an email Tuesday.

Michael O’Hanlon, director of foreign policy research at the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank, agreed, saying the claim lacks “serious foundation.”

“Based on my recent field research, I don’t buy this hypothesis,” O’Hanlon, who focuses on defense and military issues, wrote in an email. “Ukrainians are quite motivated and unified on the whole.”

Elina Treyger, a senior political scientist at RAND Corporation who has written about Russian disinformation efforts on social media, noted that no mainstream Russian-language news outlet is even reporting on the phenomena.

In fact, she added, the story, which relies on unnamed sources, appears to have come from a Russian state media agency .

“The suggestions that the country is about to surrender seem pretty ludicrous,” Treyger wrote in an email, referring to Ukraine.

Spokespersons for the defense and foreign affairs ministries of Russia and Ukraine didn’t respond to emails seeking comment this week.

But Alexander Mitchell, spokesperson for the Institute for the Study of War, noted the D.C.-based think tank, which has been providing daily updates on the conflict, continues to see “high intensity” combat, with Ukraine maintaining the “strategic initiative on the battlefield amid its ongoing counteroffensive. “

He also added that the claims appear to have gained momentum on western social media platforms as the fate of billions of dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine proved to be a major sticking point in negotiations in Congress to avert a government shutdown.

U.S. lawmakers ultimately approved a spending bill Saturday that averted shutdown but didn’t include the $6 billion in military assistance that Ukraine said it urgently needed.