A UN expert did not urge Christians to accept pedophilia

CLAIM: A United Nations “chief” said that Christians who don’t support pedophiles will be excluded from society.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A post by a website that is known to publish misinformation misrepresented a report by Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the U.N.’s independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity. Madrigal-Borloz said in the report that freedom of religion or belief can coexist with LGBT equality. The report never mentions pedophilia, a disorder that is often falsely associated with the LGBTQ+ community, and Madrigal-Borloz confirmed he has never made such a comment.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing screenshots and links to a baseless post titled: “UN Chief: Christians Who Don’t Accept MAPs Will Be Excluded From Society.” “MAPs” stands for “minor-attracted person.”

“So the United Nations has warned Christians that if we do not fully accept the legalization of pedophilia that we will be excluded from participating in society,” a woman claims in an Instagram video that includes one such screenshot.

Similarly, a tweet shared the article itself, commenting, “What a sick new world.”

The post comes from a website called The People’s Voice, which was previously known as News Punch. The site has published numerous stories based on conspiracy theories, as well as fabricated information and quotes. Some online also shared screenshots of the story as it appeared on a different website that aggregates content from other sources.

But the claim is not true — and the post provides no evidence to support it.

“I’ve never made that claim or that statement or anything that remotely could be construed as requiring people to accept pedophilia,” Madrigal-Borloz told The Associated Press.

The article cites as supposed evidence a report Madrigal-Borloz authored that explores the relationship between the right to freedom of religion or belief with the rights of LGBT people to live free from violence and discrimination. This report found that it is possible for the two to coexist and included recommendations for how this can happen effectively.

Madrigal-Borloz presented the report to the U.N.’s 53rd Session of the Human Rights Council in June.

But at no point in either the report or the presentation did he mention pedophilia or the acronym “MAPs.” Neither are included in the “LGBT” umbrella, which is the term used by Madrigal-Borloz throughout the report.

Madrigal-Borloz noted to the AP that falsely associating pedophilia with LGBTQ+ people is a common tactic to demonize the community.

“The type of claim, which of course is false, that you see in that article and in similar campaigns, is part of a playbook that is actually designed to portray inclusion of LGBT people as dangerous to society,” he said. “And which of course is not supported by any kind of evidence, but by definition is based on prejudice and discrimination.”

The People’s Voice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

