The Conversation didn’t publish anti-vaccine article

CLAIM: The Conversation, a research-based publication, posted an article online titled: “They knew: Why didn’t the unvaccinated do more to warn us.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The outlet, which publishes articles written by academics and researchers, confirmed that the headline on the original article read: “COVID: unvaccinated people may be seen as ‘free riders’ and face discrimination.” The author of the original article also confirmed that the image was fabricated.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a fabricated image to make it appear that The Conversation published an article about how unvaccinated people did not “warn” others about COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Sadly, we were censored,” reads one tweet that shared the image. The post had more than 400,000 views. The false post also circulated on Instagram.

In addition to the bogus headline, the image features a fabricated opening paragraph that states: “While well intending citizens lined up, did the right thing, and received their COVID19 vaccinations, now known to do more harm than good, their unvaccinated friends and family stood by and let them do it.”

The article, published by The Conversation earlier this month, examined a study on how vaccinated people in many countries showed prejudice toward unvaccinated people.

Alessandro Siani, associate head of students at the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Portsmouth in England, authored the actual article and confirmed in an email that the image is altered.

“That screenshot is photoshopped, a fake produced and shared on Twitter by an anti-vax conspiracy theorist to spread misinformation,” Siani said in a statement.

Siani, who focuses on scientific misinformation and vaccine hesitancy also wrote, “As a scientist, I firmly believe that vaccinations (including those against COVID-19) are an essential preventive measure, and that their effectiveness in preventing transmissible diseases largely outweighs any rare unwanted effects associated with their use.”

A top editor at The Conversation also confirmed to the AP in an email that the post was fake.

“It’s unfortunate someone would try to inject misinformation onto a story purporting to be from a news outlet whose only purpose is to provide the public with trustworthy information,” wrote Beth Daley, executive editor and general manager at The Conversation. “We are grateful so many people spotted it as fake and called it as such,” she said.

The false post features Siani as the author and the same illustration to the original article. It also has a date set to several months in the future stating it was to be published on June 6, 2023.

