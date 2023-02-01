Video shows public officials collapsing years before COVID-19 vaccine

Soeren Brostroem, Director of the National Board of Health, left, and Tanja Erichsen, Head of Unit at the Danish Medicines Agency, attend a press briefing in Copenhagen, Wednesday April 14, 2021. On Feb. 1, 2023, The Associated Press reported on a compilation of videos that falsely claimed public officials were collapsing because of the COVID-19 vaccine, including a clip of Erichsen (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Soeren Brostroem, Director of the National Board of Health, left, and Tanja Erichsen, Head of Unit at the Danish Medicines Agency, attend a press briefing in Copenhagen, Wednesday April 14, 2021. On Feb. 1, 2023, The Associated Press reported on a compilation of videos that falsely claimed public officials were collapsing because of the COVID-19 vaccine, including a clip of Erichsen (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

CLAIM: A video compilation shows public officials “dropping suddenly” because of COVID-19 vaccines.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Multiple people featured in the video were filmed collapsing at events years before the COVID-19 vaccine. Anti-vaccine activists are using the phrase “died suddenly” to falsely attribute deaths or incidents of people fainting to the COVID-19 vaccine.

THE FACTS: In recent months, social media users have been sharing clips of people collapsing, with claims suggesting the people have “died suddenly,” a phrase used to falsely attribute recent deaths to COVID-19 vaccines. A new compilation circulating in recent days continues the trend and the same false implication.

In the video, a speaker shares multiple clips of public officials collapsing in public and says, “Now, what is the reason many people are just dropping suddenly. What do you guys think it could possibly be?” While he does not explicitly mention the vaccine, he goes on to claim that there has been a sudden increase in heart conditions and young people collapsing in sports. The Associated Press has debunked similar false claims that athletes are experiencing an uptick in cardiac arrest since the COVID-19 vaccinations began.

“Why are people ‘dropping’ suddenly?” states a Facebook post sharing the video, which received more than 2 million views. “The jab of course,” reads one comment under the video.

The compilation features clips that are several years old. The first shows Tanja Erichsen, a former health official at the Danish Medicines Agency, who collapsed during a press conference on April 14, 2021. Erichsen was not vaccinated against the disease when the incident occurred, a spokesperson for the Danish Medicines Agency previously told the AP.

Most of the videos predate the pandemic. The second clip captures Mark Dayton, Minnesota’s former governor, collapsing and hitting his head on a lectern during a speech on Jan. 23, 2017. The next clip is nearly a decade old and shows Djibrill Bassole, Burkina Faso’s foreign minister at the time, collapsing during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, on May 9, 2013.

The video also cuts to a clip of Air Force Maj. Gen. James Martin Jr., who fainted on Feb. 10, 2016, during a Pentagon briefing. Portugal’s former president Cavaco Silva collapsing during a speech on June 10, 2014, is also shown in the video. Another clip shows an employee from Asda, a British supermarket chain, fainting in Bristol while meeting Prince Charles on July 9, 2020. The U.K. began inoculating people with the COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020.

The AP has debunked other posts misrepresenting videos of people collapsing or fainting while falsely linking the incidents to the vaccine.

Studies show the vaccines are safe and effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has attributed nine deaths to the shots, all linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.