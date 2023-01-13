Video doesn’t illustrate reaction of vaccine ingredients

CLAIM: A video experiment shows how aluminum and mercury contained in vaccines can chemically react and cause clots.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The original video shows two metals reacting and made no mention of vaccines. Small amounts of aluminum salts have long been used in vaccines as an immune booster, and a mercury-based preservative is used in some vaccines but its use has been scaled back. Those vaccine ingredients are not pure metals and would not have the chemical reaction shown in the video.

THE FACTS: A TikTok video also being shared on Facebook is suggesting that a video experiment is indicative of how vaccine ingredients can chemically react and cause clotting in humans.

“Imagine this is one injection,” text on the video reads, as a hand places an aluminum plate into the screen. Then, a syringe with mercury is introduced, and text on the screen reads: “Now imagine this is a second injection.”

The video goes on to show a drill making a hole in the aluminum and drops of mercury being placed in it. A white fibrous column then begins to grow where mercury was added to the aluminum.

“Connect the Clots,” reads text on the version shared on Facebook, with a graphic of a needle.

But the original video of the experiment included no text mentioning vaccines.

The actual video was posted in November 2021 on a YouTube channel called Home Science. The video description explains that by adding mercury to aluminum, “it allows fresh aluminum to react with air to form white aluminum oxide. As the oxide grows, it forms as these cool white fibers.”

That YouTube channel told The Associated Press in an email statement that there “is no relationship between the experiment with aluminum and mercury in the video and vaccine ingredients.”

Aluminum salts have been used in vaccines since the 1930s as an adjuvant, or immune booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The amount of aluminum in a shot is minimal — similar to the amount of aluminum found in a liter of baby formula, the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia explains.

The COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. do not contain aluminum, though some used in other countries do.

As for mercury, some vaccines use thimerosal — a mercury-based preservative — to help prevent bacteria from growing in the shots. But the use of that ingredient, especially in childhood vaccines, has been scaled back in the U.S.

David Christianson, a chemistry and chemical biology professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said there’s a big distinction between those vaccine ingredients and what’s shown in the social media video.

“The video is showing how to make an amalgam with two pure metals, not unlike the dental amalgams used as ‘silver’ fillings in cavities (although dental amalgams use mercury and a mixture of silver, copper, and tin),” Christianson said in an email.

The key word, he added, is “two pure metals.”

But the vaccine ingredients in question are not pure metals, Christianson said. While the thimerosal used in some vaccines contains mercury, it isn’t a pure metal and wouldn’t react like a pure metal. And the aluminum used in a vaccine is a salt, such as aluminum hydroxide or aluminum phosphate.

“Simply put, salts are not going to react in the same way as pure metals,” he added. “Furthermore, the salts included in vaccines are much, much less concentrated than a pure metal. For instance, we consume more aluminum salts in our daily diet than is contained in a single vaccine.”

