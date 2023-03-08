Post misleads on vaccine ‘ingredients’

CLAIM: Vaccine ingredients include “monkey kidneys” and “aborted fetal cells.”



AP’S ASSESSMENT: Misleading. Those are not vaccine ingredients. Researchers have used cell lines derived from cells taken decades ago from fetuses and monkeys to grow viruses necessary to create some vaccines, but the viruses are purified.

THE FACTS: Misconceptions about vaccines have persisted for years, long before COVID-19 shots became the subject of persistent myths.

An Instagram post is relaying misunderstandings about vaccine production by claiming that “monkey kidneys” and “aborted fetal cells” are “ingredients” in an unspecified vaccine.

“V recipe,” text in the image reads, next to a syringe graphic. “Monkey kidneys, aborted fetal cells, fetal bovine serum, polysorbate 80, formaldehyd, thimerosal.”

But “monkey kidneys,” “aborted fetal cells” and “fetal bovine serum” are not ingredients in vaccines. Instead, the post misleadingly refers to the ways some vaccines are produced.

Some vaccines are created using viruses. Researchers grow those viruses by using cell lines derived from cells taken decades ago from fetuses and monkeys, said Lisa Morici, a professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Tulane University School of Medicine. Such cell lines are key to medical research and have been used to develop and test common drugs.

“Remember that viruses need cells to replicate their genomes,” Morici said in an email. “During production of some viral vaccines, the viruses are passaged in these cells. They are then purified from the cell lines prior to final vaccine formulation.”

The Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia further notes: “Even though fetal cells are used to grow vaccine viruses, vaccines do not contain these cells or pieces of DNA that are recognizable as human DNA.”

“When viruses grow in cells, the cells are killed because in most cases the new viruses burst the cells to be released,” it adds. “Once the vaccine virus is grown, it is purified, so that cellular debris and growth reagents are removed.”

It is possible that “there may be some residual traces of host cell material but it is extremely small and insignificant,” Morici noted — though, even then, it would not be whole, intact cells. “For any vaccine, all material produced must meet the acceptable criteria established for the specific vaccine and vaccine manufacturing process that was ultimately shown to be safe in clinical trials.”

Morici said that fetal bovine serum, also referenced in the Instagram post, is added to some cell lines, but that too is subject to the purification process.

Contrary to some previous claims, the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are not manufactured using fetal cell lines, though such cells were used for testing the vaccines to make sure they worked.

Formaldehyde, meanwhile, is used in the manufacturing process of some vaccines and could remain in residual amounts — though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes it’s naturally found in larger amounts in the human body.

Polysorbate 80 is an agent used in small amounts in some vaccines, such as the HPV vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, to protect the ingredients, according to the Vaccine Education Center — which notes the ingredient is used in larger amounts in ice cream.

Finally, some vaccines use thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, to help prevent bacteria from growing in the shots. But the use of that ingredient has been scaled back in the U.S. and largely phased out of childhood immunizations.

