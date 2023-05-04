Video of migrants climbing Morocco-Spain fence misrepresented as US border

Migrants run on Spanish territory after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco in Melilla, Spain, Friday, June 24, 2022. Social media users have misrepresented footage of migrants scaling the same fence in March, 2022, as showing the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Javier Bernardo)

Migrants run on Spanish territory after crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco in Melilla, Spain, Friday, June 24, 2022. Social media users have misrepresented footage of migrants scaling the same fence in March, 2022, as showing the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Javier Bernardo)

CLAIM: Video shows a large crowd of migrants climbing a fence at the United States’ southern border with Mexico.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video shows migrants climbing a fence between Morocco and Melilla, a Spanish enclave in North Africa, in March 2022. The same footage appeared in local news reports at the time, and circulated on social media.

THE FACTS: A video of people climbing a tall chain-link fence has spread widely across social media platforms in recent days, with many users suggesting that it shows migrants attempting to enter the U.S. at the southern border.

In the video, a large number of people can be seen climbing a tall fence, while guards stand at the ready. The video then cuts to a shot taken from a car driving down the length of the same fence.

“This CRISIS is about to get a lot worse,” one Twitter user wrote Wednesday. The user also noted that public health rules instituted amid the pandemic that allowed for quickly expelling many migrants are set to expire on May 11 .

One TikTok user shared a version of the same video that featured the text, “Bidens america” and imagery of Vice President Kamala Harris. Another user shared the video with the text, “Mexico US Border.”

But the video is being misrepresented. It does not show the U.S. southern border with Mexico. It shows migrants attempting to enter the Spanish enclave Melilla in March 2022.

Both clips first appeared online on March 2, 2022, when The Associated Press reported that an estimated 2,5000 people tried to enter Melilla from Morocco, resulting in 491 crossings. The first clip of the fence can be seen in a video report posted by a local news outlet. The second, taken from the car, can be seen in an article by a Spanish newspaper.

The same fence is visible on Google Maps from the ML-105 road, showing the same set up of a razor-wire barrier behind a taller chain-link fence.

There have been other instances of migrants attempting to cross the Melilla border fence before and after the incident in the video. People fleeing poverty or violence sometimes use mass border incursion attempts to reach Melilla and the other Spanish territory on the North African coast, Ceuta, as a springboard to continental Europe, the AP reported at the time.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.