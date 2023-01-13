Video of people collapsing on camera doesn’t show vaccine reactions

Tanja Erichsen, then-Head of Unit at the Danish Medicines Agency (R) and Soeren Brostroem, Director of the National Board of Health explain why the AstraZeneca vaccine is stopped in Denmark during a press briefing in Copenhagen April 14, 2021. On Jan. 13, 2023, The Associated Press reported on a compilation of videos that falsely claimed people were collapsing because of the COVID-19 vaccine, including a clip of Erichsen.

CLAIM: A compilation of videos shows people collapsing because they have taken COVID-19 vaccines.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Multiple people featured in the video have clarified that they collapsed or appeared ill for other reasons. COVID-19 vaccines are not causing a large number of people to collapse in routine settings, medical experts say.

THE FACTS: A mash-up video of people collapsing while performing or presenting on camera is circulating widely online with claims it shows the dangerous side effects of COVID-19 vaccination.

The video featuring 15 different clips of people collapsing spread across TikTok, Instagram and Twitter with dramatic music and syringe emojis, prompting commenters to share their opposition to getting the shots.

However, the people featured in most of the videos have debunked these false narratives, both to The Associated Press and to other outlets. They’ve clarified that they fell ill for various unrelated reasons, including genetic health issues, failure to eat enough, and a physical reaction to pain.

In about a dozen of the clips featured in the video, the AP was able to confirm through public statements, spokespeople, media reports or the subjects themselves that the incidents captured on video were caused by factors unrelated to vaccination.

For example, one clip shows Tanja Erichsen, formerly one of Denmark’s top health officials, collapsing during a press conference in Copenhagenon April 14, 2021. The incident could not be related to the vaccine because Erichsen was not yet vaccinated against the virus, an agency spokesperson said.

Another clip shows comedian Heather McDonald fainting on Feb. 5, 2022 while on stage for a show in Tempe, Arizona. In her podcast “Juicy Scoop,” McDonald speculated her collapse was related to not eating enough before the show and nerves.

Julie Yoo, a presenter for Singapore-based media outlet CNA was featured in the video fainting on Nov. 9, 2022, during coverage of the COP27 UN climate change conference, collapsed for similar reasons. According to a statement published by the network, Yoo fainted due to dehydration and low blood sugar.

The same was the case for Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun, who is shown in the video briefly losing consciousness during a basketball game. His network issued a statement on Dec. 5 saying he was treated for dehydration after the incident.

Another clip shows CTV reporter Jessica Robb experiencing a medical episode on Jan. 8 while reporting on air. Robb said in a statement that the “situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine,” and that her understanding of her own medical background gave her a reasonable explanation for what happened.

Pre-existing conditions were at play in multiple cases featured in the video. For a clip of German reporter Clara Pfeffer of the NTV morning program “Frühstart” on Feb. 15, 2022, for example, a network spokesman directed the AP to a local fact-check explaining she had hypoglycemia.

The video also features a clip of Brazilian presenter Rafael Silva fainting while reporting for TV Alterosa on Jan. 3, 2022. The network said in a video posted to Facebook live that the incident was not related to the vaccine, and Silva revealed on his Instagram account that he has a congenital heart defect.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Dover, a nurse manager in Chattanooga, Tennessee, who was featured in the video, did faint after her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17, 2020. But she recovered quickly and later explained it is common for her to faint when she feels pain, the AP reported.

The CDC offers guidance on fainting directly after vaccination, explaining that it can be common and “is usually triggered by pain or anxiety.”

The AP reached out to each subject featured in the video, but did not hear back from some by press time.

The compilation comes as dozens of similar videos have surged online in recent weeks, in part because of a debunked film that peddled vaccine misinformation.

However, even as social media posts have blamed vaccines for cardiac arrests, heart attacks and deaths, cardiologists have told the AP that research doesn’t support claims that COVID-19 vaccination increases the risk of these events. Instead, medical experts urge COVID-19 vaccination to prevent serious coronavirus symptoms.

