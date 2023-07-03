A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
AP Fact Check

Clip of looting at Louis Vuitton store in Portland misrepresented as French protests

AP News Verification
By Angelo Fichera and Leon Ramírez
 
Share

CLAIM: A video shows protesters in France storming and looting a Louis Vuitton store in 2023.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The footage being shared has been online since 2020 and the journalist who recorded the video confirmed to The Associated Press that it was filmed during a protest in Portland.

THE FACTS: Violence and looting have broken out in France in the days following the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in suburban Paris.

Amid a stream of authentic photos and videos on social media capturing the upheaval, some are sharing footage that they falsely describe as showing the looting of a Louis Vuitton store in Paris.

“Video shows hundreds storming into a big Louis Vuitton store in Paris,” reads text on one Facebook video viewed tens of thousands of times.

One tweet of the video was captioned: “Looting in Louis Vuitton #FranceRiots #France.”

But the footage in question is from the U.S., not France, and isn’t new.

The video was in fact posted across social media in late May 2020, in posts identifying the footage as showing protesters entering a Louis Vuitton store in Portland.

A clearer, longer version of the footage shows the same individuals, including one person wearing a white bucket hat, entering the store. A cracked glass window is also marked in the video as “2060,” the unit number for the Louis Vuitton store at the Pioneer Place shopping mall in the city’s downtown.

The video was first posted by a journalist on Twitter after protests in Portland broke out on May 29, 2020, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sergio Olmos, a freelance journalist, confirmed in an interview with the AP that he recorded the footage in Portland.

Portland police at the time released still images of people they say participated in the May 29 looting of the store.

___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.