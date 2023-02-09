Video of puppies being rescued is from India, not Turkey

CLAIM: A video shows a man in Turkey rescuing two puppies trapped under rubble after an earthquake struck the country on Monday.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was shot in India and was originally posted on social media in 2019 by an animal hospital and rescue center that operates in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

THE FACTS: Amid search and rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria following the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, social media users are misrepresenting the video by claiming it shows a rescue in Turkey after the quake.

The video features a man and a dog digging through rubble until they succeed in rescuing two tiny puppies. It ends on a shot of the puppies being nursed by the older dog. Captions on the video describe the scene.

“The dog’s child was buried under the ruins after the earthquake,” one caption reads.

A TikTok post that shared the video stated: “May there be no disaster in the world. Are you moved by this dog’s love for the baby#Rescue #Earthquake in Turkey.” It had received more than 1.9 million likes as of Wednesday.The video was also shared on other platforms including Facebook and Twitter with claims it showed Turkey or Syria.

However, this video was shot in India, not Turkey or Syria, and is more than three years old. A longer version of the footage was originally posted on social media on Aug. 28, 2019 by Animal Aid Unlimited, an animal hospital and rescue center that operates in the western Indian city of Udaipur. The man rescuing the puppies is wearing a shirt that reads, “Animal Aid Unlimited Rescue team.”

The video posted on Animal Aid Unlimited’s Facebook page includes captions that don’t mention an earthquake.

“We got a call that a mother dog was frantically crying,” the captions begin. “Her babies were buried beneath the rubble of a house that had collapsed.”

The shorter version of the video spreading on social media is flipped horizontally so that objects appear on the opposite side of the screen.

“This frantic mother dog’s love of her puppies has her digging with paws, biting at stones and tearing at the rubble to free her buried babies who are trapped after a house collapsed in the rain,” reads the video’s description on Facebook. The video was also posted to the organization’s YouTube channel.

Other elements in the longer video also point to India and not Turkey as the location. At one point, the man walks past a tuk tuk with an ad on the side for DCB Bank, a bank in India. Later on, he passes a scooter with a license plate that begins with “RJ27,” the registration code for Udaipur.

Monday’s earthquake toppled thousands of buildings and had killed nearly 12,000 people as of Wednesday, the AP reported. Hundreds of families are believed to remain under the rubble, and the death toll could rise as rescuers search through the wreckage in cities and towns. Multiple countries have sent teams of medical personnel, search dogs and rescuers to Turkey and Syria to help with rescue efforts.

Social media users have also misrepresented photos of other dogs, falsely claiming they were taken in Turkey and Syria.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.