Robot in popular video didn’t deactivate itself

CLAIM: A video of a robot abruptly collapsing to the ground while stacking boxes shows the robot used its judgment from artificial intelligence to deactivate itself after 15 minutes of manual labor.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The robot fell a couple of times during more than 20 hours of demonstrations over four days, according to Agility Robotics, the company that manufactured it. As a computer that follows a program, it didn’t deactivate itself and doesn’t have human intent, the company clarified.

THE FACTS: Many social media users this week circulated the video as a joke: A tired robot, unhappy with manual labor, decides to deactivate itself entirely after 15 minutes of work.

However, some posts took the idea a step further, falsely claiming the clip showed how a robot equipped with artificial intelligence could become conscious and decide to quit existing when it realized it would have to spend its time working for humans.

“AI making its own decisions and I kinda like it,” one Instagram user wrote, adding the hashtag #freewill.

“$20 million. Did 9 boxes. Quit,” a tweet read.

But the claims overestimate the thinking power of Digit, the prototype bipedal robot that was showing off its ability to pick up and stack boxes at the 2023 ProMat supply chain trade show in Chicago in March.

Agility Robotics, which manufactured Digit, tweeted the video on April 6, noting that, “With a 99% success rate over about 20 hours of live demos, Digit still took a couple of falls at ProMat.”

“We wanted to show that Digit did fall a couple times, that it’s a normal part of any new technology, and it’s not a big deal,” said Liz Clinkenbeard, vice president of communications at Agility Robotics.

She told The Associated Press that Digit spent four days demonstrating its skills at the trade show, including two full days after the fall shown in the video. When it falls, it’s usually due to a software bug or a minor sensor error, she added.

“Sometimes it may need a repair; rarely something that takes more than 15-20 minutes,” Clinkenbeard said. “We do want to be careful about not over-humanizing a machine or ascribing intent. While Digit looks something like a person, in reality it is a computer that can do physical work, and it’s following a program.”

While the robot is equipped with some technology that might be considered AI – machine learning, for example – it didn’t make the decision to stop operating.

Some of the posts about the video used language that suggested the robot took its own life as a result of low wages and repetitive labor.

Clinkenbeard said that while the company expected to see some jokes in response to the video, “we don’t think it’s appropriate, ever, to joke about suicide.”

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.