Old videos of Nepal and Trinidad quakes misrepresented as Turkey

CLAIM: A video of a road shaking as cars bounce and people struggle to stay on their feet, and another of someone fleeing a supermarket aisle as products come crashing down, were both taken during the recent earthquake in Turkey.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The clip of the street shows an earthquake in Nepal in 2015, while the supermarket footage was taken in Trinidad and has been online since August 2018.

THE FACTS: In the week since deadly earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, a torrent of posts misrepresenting footage from previous disasters have flooded social media. The latest is a pair of clips that show a street and a grocery store shaking violently, which users have falsely suggested depict scenes from the recent tragedy.

In the former clip, a busy road can be seen trembling, with several vehicles wobbling while some pedestrians struggle to stay upright. One man can be seen gripping a railing on the sidewalk to stay steady, while another crawls on his hands and knees across the street. In the second clip, two people can be seen in a supermarket aisle when the building and shelves start shaking. A person in a gray top sprints out of the aisle as grocery items fall to the ground.

“Earthquake dangerous in Turkish,” reads text above the footage of both clips that was posted to Facebook. The video had racked up around 1,700 likes as of Monday.

But neither clip is related to Turkey, and both are several years old.

A reverse image search shows the same street scene in a 2015 YouTube video from Nepalese TV station Kantipur TV HD, titled “CCTV footage of Thapathali during Earthquake on 25 April 2015.” Thapathali is an area in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. Associated Press reporting confirms a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the region that day. A timestamp on the full video also says “2015-4-25.”

Meanwhile, the grocery store footage can be seen in videos posted to YouTube and Facebook on Aug. 23, 2018. The captions on the various posts all describe it as showing an earthquake in Trinidad, and several identify the date of the quake as Aug. 21. A longer and wider version of the video posted at the time also shows a timestamp on the top left-hand corner of the footage reading “08-21-2018.”

AP reporting confirms there was a magnitude 7.3 quake centered in Venezuela on Aug. 21, 2018, that also shook nearby Trinidad, sending thousands of goods falling off supermarket shelves. Features of the store seen in the footage also point to the location, including a sign advertising Moo! milk, a brand from Trinidad and Tobago.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria last week had risen to more than 33,000 as of Sunday. Turkish authorities are now probing contractors allegedly linked with buildings that collapsed in the quake, the AP reported.

