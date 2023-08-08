Video altered to appear GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd was shut down by a guest on ‘The View’

CLAIM: A video shows a guest on ABC’s “The View” telling former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd to “shut the hell up” about former President Donald Trump, leaving Hurd and the co-hosts of the show speechless.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video is altered. It was created by someone who says his content takes a “satirical approach.” It uses footage from Hurd’s July appearance on the talk show but adds elements, including a new, confrontational guest and an edit suggesting the show frantically took a break.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing a manipulated video made to appear the former Texas congressman and Republican presidential candidate was shut down while on the show.

“Here’s what I think is important,” Hurd says in the video, shared on Instagram. “Donald Trump is a threat to our national security.”

A man in a hat and blazer then quickly responds: “Oh brother, please, we all know that the country and the world was more secure under Trump. So please just shut the hell up with the talking point for dummies.”

The video then shows close-ups of the co-hosts looking surprised before cutting to a message suggesting the show frantically went off air. “Signal lost,” the text reads. “We will be back soon.”

But the actual footage from “The View” shows no such thing.

The original video shows Hurd’s July appearance was not interrupted. Hurd was responding to a question from co-host Sunny Hostin about what concerned him most about Trump’s behavior, including the classified documents case against him. Hurd replied, “Donald Trump is a threat to our national security.”

The actual footage shows the audience applauding Hurd’s comment before he went on to argue that Republicans shouldn’t give up on running against Trump simply because polling shows the former president is the frontrunner.

The altered video includes a handle for Damon Imani, who posted the video on July 28 on the video platform Rumble and identifies himself as a producer creating content with a “satirical approach.”

Imani confirmed in a message to The Associated Press that he created and appeared in the video. He has previously posted other altered political videos that have been shared as if real.

