Post misleads on vitamin K shot ingredient, safety

CLAIM: The vitamin K shot given to babies contains benzyl alcohol, which is toxic to newborns.



AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The shot, given to babies to guard against bleeding, uses a small amount of benzyl alcohol to protect against bacterial contamination. Experts say a newborn would need to receive much more, on the order of 100 times the amount used, for it to cause side effects.

THE FACTS: The vitamin K shot is given to babies at birth to protect against bleeding that can occur early in life because of low levels of the vitamin; it’s been recommended since 1961.

A popular Instagram post misleadingly suggests the shot is dangerous because of one of its ingredients.

“The main preservative in Vitamin K shots is benzoyl alcohol, which is considered to be toxic to newborns,” reads one slide in the post, misspelling benzyl. “It’s also a central nervous system (CNS) depressant. This leads to a decrease in respiratory effort, heart rate, and oxygen saturation. CNS depressants also cause sleepiness and a decrease in appetite.”

That’s misleading, experts say, and undercuts an important measure used to save babies’ lives.

“Infants are born with low levels of Vitamin K, and breastmilk or formula don’t contain enough of the vitamin to boost its level in babies,” Dr. Andrew Bernstein, a Chicago-area general pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatricians, told The Associated Press in an email. “Without Vitamin K, an infant can have severe bleeding into the intestines or brain, severe enough to cause death.”

Benzyl alcohol is used in the shot to prevent bacterial contamination, Bernstein said, and is safe in the amount used.

“You would need to give around 100 times the amount in the shot on a daily basis to cause any side effects,” he added.

Dr. Robert Sidonio, an associate professor of pediatrics at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University, agreed.

“Part of the problem in science and in food is that people look at the ingredients and they don’t think that the actual amount matters,” he said in an interview. “This is a single injection and you would have to give 100 to 1000 times the amount of that to cause any toxicity.”

A decade ago, while at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Sidonio and colleagues observed a cluster of cases in which babies did not receive the vitamin K shot and developed vitamin K deficiency bleeding; four had an intracranial hemorrhage.

Misconceptions surrounding the shot and vaccines have fueled some parents’ refusal of the vitamin K shot, Sidonio said, lamenting that such bleeding can cause lifelong effects or death.

“It’s an example of perfect public health policy: a very inexpensive intervention that saves a lot of lives,” he added.

