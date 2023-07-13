FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
AP Fact Check

Blank phone screens are not proof that a July 4 White House event was staged

President Joe Biden greets the crowd on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during a barbecue with active-duty military families to celebrate the Fourth of July. Phones screens in a video from the event appeared to be off due to the glare of the sun. But some on social media are falsely claiming this is actually proof that the event was staged.



Susan Walsh/AP

By Melissa Goldin
 
CLAIM: A video shows people at a July 4 White House celebration pretending to take photos of President Joe Biden with switched-off phones, proving the event was staged.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The event was not staged. The screens are hard to see due to the glare of the sun and the low quality of the footage, but a longer and higher-resolution version of the same video clearly shows people taking pictures with their phones powered on.

THE FACTS: Some on social media are using the common visual phenomenon to falsely claim that the White House event, a barbecue for military families, was not as authentic as it seemed.

The video is a clip from the July 6 episode of TruNews, a conservative news commentary show known for pushing conspiracy theories, in which hosts Rick Wiles and Raymond “Doc” Burkhart discuss footage from the July 4 event.

In the footage, Biden walks over to greet a large group of people. Many are holding up their phones, presumably to capture photos and videos of the president, but the screens appear to be blank.

“I think it was a staged event,” Burkhart says after the footage plays. “They brought a bunch of people over and said hey, you’re going to meet the president, but we need you — you gotta turn your phones — your phones have to be off. And that would make sense to me.”

Wiles agrees, stating: “There’s not one phone with an active screen. Not one.”

One TikTok post that shared the TruNews clip had been viewed more than 787,000 times as of Thursday.

But the event was not staged. It was held outside, on the South Lawn of the White House, and device screens often appear dark or black in the sun. Longer and better quality footage published by news outlets clearly shows phones that are turned on.

For example, a longer version of the footage played by TruNews, posted by The Independent, shows one such phone at the approximately 12:30 mark, held by a man in a white shirt. Another can be seen in a separate video from The Associated Press about 57 seconds in, held by a man wearing a white baseball cap.

Photos from the event also show people with their phones powered on, such as two images taken by photographers for Agence France-Presse.

Additionally, there are multiple examples of photos and videos taken by people who attended the event posted on social media.

Neither TruNews nor the White House immediately returned a request for comment.
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.