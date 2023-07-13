Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Wisconsin’s turnout of registered voters in the 2020 election was not suspicious or abnormal

In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. A high estimate of voter turnout in Wisconsin during the 2020 election is not indicative of anything suspicious, as some on social media have claimed. Such estimates are common when turnout is calculated using registered voters. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, voters wait in line outside a polling center on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. A high estimate of voter turnout in Wisconsin during the 2020 election is not indicative of anything suspicious, as some on social media have claimed. Such estimates are common when turnout is calculated using registered voters.

By Melissa Goldin
 
CLAIM: The turnout of registered voters in Wisconsin in the 2020 election was 94%, which suggests something suspicious about the results.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. State data puts that figure at under 90%, but regardless, it is not uncommon for voter turnout to be this high if it is calculated based on the number of registered voters in a state. In fact, using data from KFF, a polling nonprofit, this method puts all 50 states and the District of Columbia at a turnout of more than 83% in the 2020 election, with the majority above 90%. However, many states, including Wisconsin, actually use metrics such as the voting-age population to calculate voter turnout, for a more representative estimate. By that measure, Wisconsin’s 2020 turnout was around 73%.

THE FACTS: Although the 2024 election is a little more than a year away, some on social media are still misrepresenting election data from 2020 to cast doubt about the race.

“You’re telling me that 3.3 out of 3.5 million registered Wisconsinites voted in 2020, one Instagram post states. “That’s a registered voter turnout of 94%.”

Those numbers are a little off, based on data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The agency says there were around 3.7 million registered voters as of Nov. 1, 2020 — which would put the percentage at 89.5%. It drops slightly if the 219,042 voters listed as registering to vote on Election Day are included, to 84.78%. However, this number also includes voters who just changed their name, address or both.

KFF’s data, which relies on numbers from the Census Bureau and so is slightly different from the state’s figures, puts the number of registered voters at a little under 3.4 million, which would be a turnout of 95.93%.

Regardless, there is nothing suspicious about such a high voter turnout using this metric. Barry Burden, founding director of the University of Wisconsin, Madison’s Elections Research Center, told The Associated Press that this is because registered voters are a self-selecting group.

“Limiting the calculation only to registered voters results in a higher apparent turnout rate because the subset of people who register are disproportionately likely to show interest and ability in voting,” he wrote in an email. “It is common for the turnout rate among registered voters to be greater than 80% even though the share of eligible individuals who actually voted is substantially lower than that.”

In 2020, all 50 states and the District of Columbia had a voter turnout of more than 83% when it is determined with the number of registered voters, according to KFF’s data. It shows more than two-thirds of states had a turnout above 90%.

However, because registered voters are a self-selecting group, many states use other metrics to determine voter turnout, such as the voting-age population or eligible voters. Burden said that election officials sometimes use registered voters “because it is the only concrete denominator for them to use,” especially at the local level.

Wisconsin bases its voter turnout on voting-age population, in part because any eligible person over age 18 can register at the polls on Election Day. Since 1984, Election Day registrations in Wisconsin have ranged from 100,383 in 1990 to 459,549 in 2008.

There were 4,536,417 people of voting age in Wisconsin on Election Day 2020, according to Wisconsin Elections Commission data. Out of this group, 3,308,805 people voted in the election, making the state’s voter turnout 72.94%.

Another estimate, from the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project, used slightly different numbers, which put the possible voter pool at 4,395,551 because it excluded non-citizens and ineligible felons. That put the voter-eligible turnout at 75.3%, with 3,310,000 total voters.

Turnout in the 2020 presidential election hit a 50-year high, exceeding the record set by the 2008 presidential election of Barack Obama, the AP has reported.
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.